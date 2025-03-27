The Junkyard finds from French Lake Auto Parts, Annandale, Minnesota

The heart-shaped windshield hole immediately identifies this as a Kaiser. It’s a Manhattan, and according to the scribbling on the hood it hails from either 1954 or 1955. Seeing as only 270 were registered in the latter year, we’ll assume it’s an earlier example.

The Kaiser-Frazer Corporation was founded in 1945 as a joint venture between the Henry J Kaiser Company and Graham-Paige Motors Corporation. Although initial sales were robust, the company lacked the resources to withstand long-term competition with the Big Three.