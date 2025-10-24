Junkyard Discoveries of Windy Hill Auto Parts in New London, Minnesota

This incredible place, which boasts at being open 365 days a year, offers an astonishing number of spare parts. “We sell quality used auto parts, from engines, transmissions, tires, windshields, and computers to watcha-ma-call-its,” says its website.

If you see anything you want, give them a call on (320) 354-2201 or (800) 398-0566. They ship to the lower 48 states. This is part 1 of our feature on this enormous yard – we’ll feature more in a few weeks time.