The Junkyard Discoveries of Mo-Par City in Oregon, Illinois

Spanning 5.5 acres, it's home to around 800 vehicles, including some highly desirable machines. It’s a true paradise for muscle car fans. While many of the cars have been heavily picked over and are beyond restoration, the yard remains a goldmine for parts. Beyond the outdoor collection, there’s an impressive 30,000sq ft of new, used, Mopar performance, reproduction, and new old stock parts.

Founded in 1974, Mo-Par City has been the life’s work of owner Larry Pontnack. Now, with retirement on the horizon, he’s ready to pass the torch. Everything you see - the cars, the parts, and even the yard itself—is up for sale. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of muscle car history.