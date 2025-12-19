Junkyard Discoveries from Cooley’s Statewide Scrap & Salvage in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

The three chrome mouldings either side of the license plate identify this as a 1955 Cadillac Series 62. It’s located in an overgrown section of the yard, where it has presumably sat for a long time. Incredibly it appears to be complete, right down to its taillights.

With 140,777 sales, this was a record year for Cadillac, making it the 10th best-selling automobile marque in the US.