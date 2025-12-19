Junkyard Discoveries from Cooley’s Statewide Scrap & Salvage in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

- Slide of
With half a century of operation, this establishment has curated an extraordinary array of classic and vintage automobiles and trucks.
Our four-hour odyssey through this automotive sanctuary merely scratched the surface, leaving us to wonder about the gems we may have overlooked.
- Slide of
Entrance
This is the captivating sight that welcomes visitors to Cooley’s Statewide Scrap and Salvage of Eau Claire, Wisconsin – an enticing preview of the automotive treasures that lie within.
- Slide of
CADILLAC - 1955
The three chrome mouldings either side of the license plate identify this as a 1955 Cadillac Series 62. It’s located in an overgrown section of the yard, where it has presumably sat for a long time. Incredibly it appears to be complete, right down to its taillights.
With 140,777 sales, this was a record year for Cadillac, making it the 10th best-selling automobile marque in the US.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET SEDAN DELIVERY - 1953
According to the ghost signwriting on the side of this wonderful 1953 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery, it once belonged to Peterson’s Pies. We wonder if this was a local firm. There’s no trace of it online today, sad to say. Today these are highly desirable vans, but unfortunately the front half of this one is missing.
- Slide of
FORD GALAXIE - 1959
There’s quite a bit of space around this 1959 Ford Galaxie two-door hardtop, which makes us think Cooley’s must have had a cull at some point. The yard has its own crusher, and has a thriving scrap metal business.
It appears that someone has had the foresight to cover the engine, but we wonder whether it’s the 3.7-liter V6 or the 4.8-liter V8 under the blue tarpaulin.
- Slide of
AMC PACER
You’re looking at the passenger side door of an AMC Pacer, which interestingly was 4 inches (102mm) longer than the driver’s door. This was to make it easier for passengers to access the rear seat. However, when the Pacer was exported to right-hand-drive markets, such as the UK, the doors weren’t reversed. This oversight meant the driver’s side had the larger opening.
- Slide of
BUICK RIVIERA - 1966
In the 1960s US automobile manufacturers went to great lengths to hide headlamps, and the 1966 Buick Riviera was a great example. They flipped down from above the grille and were left hanging in front of it.
While the headlamps were hiding, car buyers weren’t, and a record 45,308 Rivieras were sold that year.
- Slide of
FORD CONVERTIBLE - 1963
As a rule, ragtops tend to have a better survival than their tin-topped counterparts on account of them often being worth slightly more. However, from our experience, when they do arrive in junkyards, their chances of making it out alive are slim.
Their canvas roofs are invariably torn, or in the case of this 1963 Ford missing, meaning the interiors are ravished by the elements.
- Slide of
NASH AIRFLYTE STATESMAN - 1950
When it was launched in 1949, the Nash ‘Bathtub’ Airflyte looked like nothing else on the road. Crafted in a wind tunnel, aerodynamics dictated its distinctive appearance. Those large, rounded fenders, enclosed wheel arches and sleek teardrop rear-end all helped to minimize drag. They sat low to the ground, although not quite as low as this 1950 Statesman Super four-door sedan.
- Slide of
FORD BRONCO EDDIE BAUER
Renowned sportsman and entrepreneur Eddie Bauer (1899-1986) is famously credited with the invention of the Bomber Jacket, widely worn by US pilots during World War II. However, his legacy extends beyond fashion to the automotive realm.
In 1983, Bauer lent his name to a limited-edition Ford Bronco II. These top-trim cars had distinctive two-tone exteriors, and a host of creature comforts inside, such as power seats and cruise control. This example probably hails from about 1986.
- Slide of
PLYMOUTH - 1952
Nestled in a neglected corner of Cooley’s yard lies a 1952 Plymouth, seemingly frozen in time amidst the overgrowth. Remarkably untouched by parts scavengers, it begs the question of how long it has rested undisturbed. In 1952, Plymouth claimed the third spot in popularity among car brands, trailing only Chevrolet and Ford—a ranking it had maintained since 1932.
- Slide of
PACKARD CLIPPER - 1954
This 1954 Clipper rolled off the assembly line during a tumultuous period for Packard. Sales plummeted to 31,291 units, a mere third of the previous year's figures. This decline caused Packard's ranking to plummet to 16th place among the most popular US automakers, prompting the company to merge with struggling Studebaker.
Although Packard experienced a modest recovery in 1955, it proved insufficient to reverse its fortunes.
- Slide of
PLYMOUTH DUSTER
Whoever created this unusual Plymouth Duster 4x4 has christened it the Trail Duster. It’s a great name, but it’s not original, as between 1974 and 1981 Plymouth used it for a badge-engineered Dodge Ramcharger. We wonder what was under the hood. Whatever it was, it has long since disappeared.
- Slide of
JAGUAR XJ6 SERIES 1
Introduced in 1968, the XJ6 Series 1 marked Jaguar's strategic move to streamline its complicated top-end line-up into a single model. While European markets presented buyers with a selection of 2.8- or 4.2-liter engine options, American consumers exclusively received the latter.
It took the luxury car to 60mph in under 10sec, and on to a top speed of 126mph. This rusty, but complete example, is one of 59,077 4.2-liter short-wheelbase cars built during the model’s six-year production run.
- Slide of
FORD GALAXIE 500 - 1964
We reckon it would be possible to squeeze into this 1964 Ford Galaxie 500’s trunk without first lifting the lid, such is the extent of corrosion plaguing its lower half. Nevertheless, despite its dilapidated state, the vehicle still boasts a plethora of salvageable components.
The Galaxie 500 accounted for 600,000 of the 1.6 million vehicles Ford produced in 1964.
- Slide of
MERCURY - 1951
Despite being blinded, bashed, and abused; this 1951 Mercury four-door sedan still proudly flaunts a remarkable set of dentures. In fact, it has plenty of other good quality, rust-free body parts on offer too.
Introduced in 1949, these third-generation cars marked Mercury’s inaugural venture into post-War design. They have had an enduring popularity among customizers over the decades.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET CORVAIR VAN
The Chevrolet Corvair 95 panel van shared the same rear-mounted flat-six engine as its passenger-carrying counterparts. Launched in 1961, it was a blatant attempt to cash-in on the success of the Volkswagen Transporter. But despite its clever design, decent payload, and excellent load-carrying capability, the Corvan never lived up to sales expectations.
Check out the homemade roof bars on this early, solid example.
- Slide of
MG MIDGET 1500
At some point in its life, this once orange MG Midget 1500 was subjected to an incredibly poor respray. Whoever carried out the work couldn’t even be bothered to open the hood, let alone remove the side marker lights and rubber front bumper.
Due to strict emissions regulations, MG-owner British Leyland was only able to squeeze 56 hp out of the 1493cc engine, which meant it took more than 14sec to reach 60mph.
- Slide of
PONTIAC GRAND PRIX - 1977
The 1977 Grand Prix sold phenomenally well, with 288,430 finding buyers. This was a new record for the model, which had been part of Pontiac’s line-up since 1962. Perhaps the car-buying public had heard that the following year the Grand Prix would be downsized, and for the first time wouldn’t be offered with a V8 as standard.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET CHEVETTE
Late 1970s/early 1980s Chevrolet Chevettes are only slightly more appealing than a bout of gastroenteritis, which explains why this four-door example hasn’t been rescued. It is after all in fantastic condition, both inside and out.
Back in the day they sold incredibly well, reaching a peak production of 450,000 in 1980.
- Slide of
FORD GRANADA
Here’s another one that fails to set classic car enthusiasts’ pulses racing. It’s a mid-1970s Ford Granada four-door sedan, and despite the surface rust, appears to be solid and complete.
When first launched in 1975, these luxury compact cars slotted neatly into Ford’s range, between the Maverick and the Torino. It was a success, and by its demise in 1982, more than two million examples had been built.
- Slide of
OLDSMOBILE 88 - 1957
Oldsmobile’s 88 model survived for 50 years (1949 to 1999), albeit changing its name to Eighty Eight for the last decade of its life. This badly abused example is a 1957 four-door Holiday hardtop. It’s clearly had a tough life and has very few straight body panels.
At the time, Oldsmobile was the fifth most popular marque in the US, and one of five GM brands in the top 10 best-sellers list.
- Slide of
AMC EAGLE
With its decent ground clearance and four-wheel-drive system, the AMC Eagle was a trend-setter back in the day. In fact, it’s widely credited for being the first crossover SUV. But while the model has a decent following today, it’s not enough to save this mid-1980s station wagon. Unlike the faded artwork on the hood, it won’t get to spread its wings again.
- Slide of
FORD THUNDERBIRD - 1965
Here's another bird that’s had its wings clipped. It’s a 1965 Ford Thunderbird, which was the first year the model received disc brakes. Also new that year were sequential turn signals - an industry first - and simulated front fender vents. This is a landau, which featured a vinyl roof and some wood-grain interior enhancements. Sales were down on the previous year, with some would-be T Bird buyers choosing a newly launched Mustang instead.
- Slide of
CHRYSLER NEW YORKER - 1961
If you’re looking for some straight, rust-free panels for a 1961 Chrysler New Yorker, then you’ll want to avoid this one. Not only is it a mangled mess, but thanks to its lack of glass, the interior is in a similarly poor state.
The car was powered by a 6.8-liter V8, pushing out 350 hp, and taking it to 60mph in under 8sec. When new it would have had a $4123 ticket price. It attracted almost 10,000 buyers.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET CORVAIR - 1964
More than 1.84 million Chevrolet Corvairs were manufactured between 1960 and 1969. This appears to be a 1964 Monza convertible, one of 31,045 of these ragtops sold that year. The car was supplied new by Grossman Chevrolet of Minneapolis, less than 100 miles away from its present location.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET AK PICKUP
Chevrolet AK series pickups (1941 to 1947) were good-looking trucks, although you wouldn’t think it by looking at this example. With its disfigured face and mangled mouth, it exudes an unsettling aura, as if poised to lunge at unsuspecting passers-by. In fact, it was a cab-over 1941 Chevrolet AK that took a starring role in 2001 horror film Jeepers Creepers.
- Slide of
FORD - 1937
The big news from Ford in 1937 was the introduction of an entry-level 2.2-liter V8, in addition to the existing 2.6-liter flathead V8. This gave buyers the choice of 60hp or 85hp. Incredibly, this Fordor sedan still retains its V8 wheel trims.
Although not considered to be particularly good-looking, 1937 Fords sold well, allowing the company to reach a record 942,005 sales, a figure it wouldn’t exceed for another 13 years.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET - 1937
This Nash was built in Kenosha, Wisconsin, just a four-hour drive away from its present resting place. It’s a 1937 example, one of 90,000 built that year, and has clearly been a good source of spare parts. It has even donated half of its roof to the classic car cause.
Nash Motors was founded in 1916 when former General Motors president Charles W Nash (1864-1948) purchased the Thomas B Jeffery Company.
- Slide of
LINCOLN PREMIERE - 1957
The Lincoln Premiere had a short life, being in production from 1955 to 1960.
In 1957, when this one rolled off the line, the Premiere accounted for the lion’s share of Lincoln’s sales. And of the 35,223 produced, almost half were two-door hardtops like this. They don’t appear in salvage yards regularly, and this one has plenty of great, hard-to-find spares on it.
- Slide of
OPEL GT
Despite aping the 1968 Corvette’s appearance, the Opel GT didn’t match its performance. When powered by the optional 83 hp 1.9-liter engine (a 1.1-liter was standard), it had a top speed of 115mph and managed the quarter mile in 17.8sec.
Of the 103,463 examples built during its six-year production run (1968 to 1973), around 70,000 of these German-built sports coupes were exported to the US and sold through Buick dealerships.
- Slide of
BUICK LE SABRE - 1962
Basking in the Wisconsin sunshine, the chrome of this 1962 Buick Le Sabre two-door hardtop coupe sparkles brilliantly, complementing its well-maintained paintwork. Positioned amidst what seems to be a freshly populated section of the yard, it stands out among its youthful neighbors, suggesting it's a recent addition to the yard.
Remarkably intact, it hasn't yet shed any parts, making us think that its V8 engine likely still resides under the hood.
- Slide of
NASH - 1937
This Nash was built in Kenosha, Wisconsin, just a four-hour drive away from its present resting place. It’s a 1937 example, one of 90,000 built that year, and has clearly been a good source of spare parts. It has even donated half of its roof to the classic car cause.
Nash Motors was founded in 1916 when former General Motors president Charles W Nash (1864-1948) purchased the Thomas B Jeffery Company.
- Slide of
CHEVROLET - 1957
Considering that the 1957 Chevrolet is probably America’s best-loved classic car, there’s a surprisingly large number of them still languishing in salvage yards. In fact, this cross-eyed example is one of three we spotted at Cooley’s Statewide Scrap and Salvage, and there could well have been more we missed.
- Slide of
FORD - 1947
Considering its age, this 1947 Ford is looking remarkably good. It’s a bit tatty around the edges, but most of its body panels have little more than surface corrosion.
The 1947s used the same basic design that had been launched in 1941, and it wasn’t until 1949 that Ford’s first true post-War car was launched.
- Slide of
DODGE POLARA - 1971
This Dodge Polara must have suffered a big rear end shunt. Although the back bumper still looks straight, the rear end of the car now faces skyward.
Introduced in 1960 as the flagship model, the Polara was downsized and relegated to the second most expensive car in the line-up two years later.
By 1971, when this one was built, the model was nearing the end of its production run.
- Slide of
MERCEDES 420SEL
The Mercedes-Benz W126 was the ultimate European luxury barge. It was hugely successful too, with 818,063 sedans being built between 1979 and 1991. This is a late V8-powered 420SEL, and according to the license plate tags was on the road until 2019. These cars have a great reliability record, and it takes a lot of neglect to kill one.
- Slide of
PLYMOUTH CUSTOM SUBURBAN - 1959
Around 50,000 of these 1959 Plymouth Suburban Custom four-door wagons were built, a mix of six- and nine-passenger cars. The Custom was the mid-range model and used Belvedere trim. It was flanked by the poverty-spec Savoy-based Deluxe and the Fury-trimmed flagship Sport.
- Slide of
BUICK CENTURY - 1957
Despite clearly having sat in the same spot for a long time, this 1957 Buick Century four-door sedan is still almost complete. Although it’s well beyond an economical restoration, it has an abundance of great spare parts on it. Despite some gaps, the Century name appeared in Buick’s line-up from the 1930s through to the 2000s.
- Slide of
FORD CRESTLINE VICTORIA - 1954
1954 was one of just two years in the 1950s when Ford overtook arch-rival Chevrolet to be the best-selling marque in the US. Of the 1.17 million cars sold that year, 95,464 were Crestline Victoria hardtop coupes like this.
The car was parked in an overgrown and particularly crowded section of the yard, which was impossible for us to fully explore. We wonder what gems we missed in the undergrowth.
- Slide of
BUICK WILDCAT - 1964
1964 was the second year for the Buick Wildcat (1963-1970), and with more than 84,000 sales it would be the model’s most successful year too. Rarest of the four body styles on offer was the convertible, with just 7,850 finding buyers.
But as we all know, scarcity and value don’t always go side-by-side, explaining why this example ended up at Cooley’s Statewide Scrap and Salvage.
- Slide of
LINCOLN CONTINENTAL - MKVI
Produced between 1980 and 1983, the Lincoln Continental Mark VI was Ford Motor Company’s flagship offering. This two-door coupe is a Signature Series, which had all the options boxes ticked as standard. They were only offered in silver or burgundy, both having red leather or velour upholsteries.
Buying one of these in the early 1980s would have set you back $21,000, which is around $90,000 in today’s money.
Close
Access control:
Open
Include in Apple News: