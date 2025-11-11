The important cars that helped to save the company

1949 Ford (1948)

Ford, along with its competitors, had a big problem at the end of World War Two. Nearly all of its US assembly lines had been turned over to cranking out aeroplanes, tanks, military trucks, jeeps and much else during the war – but now the government didn’t need most of this anymore, while demobbed soldiers came home needing cars. Ford started making cars again, but all were based on pre-war designs, which were looking dated.

Henry Ford II was a grandson of the founder and became the company’s boss in 1945, at the age of just 28. He put together a crack team of engineers and business analysts and they took the all-new 1949 model from concept to production in just 19 months, and became the first of Detroit’s Big Three to make an all-new car after the war. 100,000 orders were placed on the day it was unveiled in June 1948. It featured a variety of bodystyles including a coupe (pictured), and power came from either a 3.7-litre straight-six or 3.9-litre V8; its front suspension was independent, with a new steering setup.

1.12 million examples were produced, eventually earning Ford $177 million in profit, a huge sum at the time. It reestablished the company, and set it up for going on the stock market in 1956.