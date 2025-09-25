How the 1949 Ford saved the company

Sometimes the launch of a single car can save a company's fortune.

The original Mustang stands out as one of Ford's better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.

So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or even F-150, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere: