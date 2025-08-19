Highlights of the Deutsches Museum - Germany's greatest?

Panhard & Levassor (1891)

Panhard & Levassor gets credit for several important innovations that moved the automobile into the 20th century. It built the first-known car with a front-mounted engine in 1891, four years before Autocar published its first issue. Though French, it perhaps helps its presence in the museum that it features an engine from Germany's Daimler.

Moving the engine to the front improved cooling, weight distribution and handling. It also made the car safer; early cars with a rear-mounted engine tended to lift their front axle when pulling away from a stop. Many rival car-makers followed Panhard & Levassor’s example as cars became more powerful.