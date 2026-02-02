Hammer Time: the greatest cars from AMG

They called it AMG, using the initial letters of their surnames and that of Aufrecht’s birthplace - the town of Grossaspach in south-west Germany. AMG first set up shopfive miles away in Burgstall An Der Murr.

AMG quickly built up a tremendous reputation for building engines, running race cars and offering performance and cosmetic parts for Mercedes products. The relationship between the two firms was always close, and nowadays they are back together, AMG being the performance division of Mercedes. Here we look at some of the memorable cars they have developed: