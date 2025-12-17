Greatest supercars that never made it to production

It seems odd to think of a four-cylinder Vauxhall as a supercar, but the XVR was a special case. Quite unlike anything else the company has ever made, it was a two-seat coupe with a clamshell bonnet, a rear-hinged tail and two upward-opening doors, each of whose glass served both as a side window and half the windscreen. (The engineers lobbied for a more conventional gullwing arrangement, but the styling department said no.)

This car, the only one of the three built which actually ran, was usually powered by Vauxhall’s slant-four engine, though a smaller unit was fitted for the car’s debut at the 1966 Geneva Show. For some reason, it was attacked with an axe while on display in Canada and had to be broken up. Of the two fibreglass-bodied non-runners which followed, one was dismantled as a matter of company policy, but the other has survived and is part of the Vauxhall Heritage Collection.