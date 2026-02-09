The best performance cars from the 2000s

The original Golf GTi of 1976 was the car to popularise the hot hatch, introducing a new audience to the world of the performance car. A few generations later, though, and the GTi had lost its fun factor, becoming too grown up to replicate the achievements of the original.

That was until the Mk5 GTi arrived in 2004, and righted all of the Mk3 and Mk4’s wrongs. With pumped-up styling, exclusive 18” alloy alloys and ‘Interlagos’ tartan seat inserts, the Mk5 certainly looked like a GTi should – and, as we later found out, it also drove like one, too. The Mk5 GTi is a great driver’s car and a dead set future classic, making it a worthy successor to the likes of the Mk1 and Mk2.

What we said: “The GTi has returned, and this time it has image and ability.”

That wraps up our list of the best performance cars produced during the 2000s. However, how about the ones that we were promised, but never arrived? Let’s look at five more gems from the period that, for one reason or another, never saw the light of day…