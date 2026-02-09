The best performance cars from the 2000s

- Slide of
During the 2000s, we received some of the best cars ever produced by their respective manufacturers.
From hot hatchbacks to hypercars, and everything in between, some of the best cars of all time graced showroom floors during the period, whether because of their beauty, outstanding driving dynamics or just downright craziness.
Join us as we take a look at 25 of the very best in alphabetical order, as well as 5 bonus cars that had the potential to join such esteemed company, but for one reason or another, never got the chance:
Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione (2007)
Launched as a halo model for the Italian brand, just 500 examples of the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione were ever built, alongside a further 329 Spiders.
Powered by a Ferrari-derived, 4.7-litre, 444bhp naturally-aspirated V8, which was later shared with the Maserati Granturismo, the 8C received a bespoke platform, carbon fibre bodywork and carbon ceramic brakes to accompany the thunderous soundtrack.
What we said: “In GT terms it’s a bit of a hot rod, but when you step out, you want to step right back in.”
Aston Martin DBS (2007)
With looks that haven’t aged a day, you may recognise the DBS as the first proper Bond car to have accompanied Daniel Craig during his time as the world’s most famous spy. But Aston’s super-GT was so much more than just a movie star.
Arriving in 2007 as a more focused version of the DB9 grand tourer, the DBS weighed 65kg less than the car it was based upon, thanks to an aluminium structure and a blend of carbon fibre and aluminium body panels. The DBS also had a 5.9-litre, 510bhp V12 at its disposal – and, if optioned, this colossal powerplant could be controlled via a six-speed manual gearbox. Unfortunately though, there was no box to tick on the configurator for a glovebox-located defibrillator.
What we said: “In being lighter, more accelerative and a much more accomplished grand tourer than the Vanquish S, the DBS is a fitting dynamic successor.”
Audi RS4 B7 (2005)
Unveiled in 2005 as an answer to the BMW M3, the B7-generation RS4 set the Audi Sport brand on a completely different path, proving that the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer could indeed build exciting drivers’ cars in the 21st century – something that had been increasingly called into question.
Available in saloon, estate and convertible flavours, the RS4 was able to break such a stereotype mainly through the deployment of a truly great powertrain. Namely, Audi fitted a 4.2-litre, 414bhp naturally-aspirated V8 screamer (the redline could only be located after 8250rpm) and a six-speed manual gearbox that we described as ‘hard to find fault with.’
What we said: “Sensationally quick, practical and desirable. Something very special.”
Audi R8 (2006)
In 2006, Audi caused jaws to drop even further when the covers came off their first ever supercar, the R8. Named after the successful Le Mans racer, the R8 was the sister car to the Lamborghini Gallardo – but, somehow, it managed to be even better, emerging as the victor in our coveted Driver’s Car of the Year issue.
At first, the R8 was offered solely with the same 4.2-litre V8 that had made the RS4 such a star, with the only variable being which gearbox it was coupled with. The optional six-speed automated R-Tronic ‘box was never the best; however, the six-speed, open-gated manual provided a sense of drama that the Audi brand had never before been attributed to. A Lamborghini-derived 5.2-litre V10 was also offered at a later date.
What we said: “As an everyday supercar it has few rivals. And even fewer flaws.”
Audi RS6 C6 (2008)
First shown in 2008, the C6-generation Audi RS6 was on the receiving end of one of the automotive world’s craziest powertrain matchups – a 580bhp, 5.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V10 within the unassuming silhouette of an Audi saloon or Avant, depending on which version was chosen.
Although, once you got a bit closer, the blistered wheel arches, huge wheels and massive exhausts did struggle to play down the demon lurking under the aluminium bonnet. Little wonder the number plate reads ‘666’…
What we said: “The major strength of the RS6 remains its colossal engine, but this time around Audi has given it a chassis that will allow it to challenge the likes of M and AMG.”
BMW M3 E90 (2007)
During the 2000s, BMW released not one but two generations of the M3. The third generation, the E46, came along in 2000 with a 338bhp, 3.2-litre straight six, and eventually spawned Competition and CSL variants with more power, and especially in the case of the CSL, additional rarity.
However, with the introduction of Audi’s acclaimed, V8-powered B7 RS4, BMW needed to up their game – and they responded in 2007 with the E90 M3, which was afforded an all-new 4.0-litre, 414bhp eight-cylinder powerplant of its own. It was also offered as a coupé, a convertible and a four-door saloon, pitching it as a direct rival for the Audi. In the end, the RS4 emerged as a surprising victor, but the E90 still proved itself as a great M car.
What we said: “One of the most sensational V8 engines yet to be installed beneath the bonnet of a road car.”
BMW M5 E60 (2005)
Although, whilst the idea of shoehorning a howling 4.0-litre V8 into the baby M car of the time was certainly a crazy one, it was nothing compared to what had happened to the M5 a few years earlier.
The fourth-generation of the M5, designated ‘E60’, was unleashed for the first time in 2005. However, as the previous generation had already been equipped with an enormous 4.9-litre V8, the M division were inclined to develop a very special engine in order to better it - resulting in the E60 being powered by a Formula 1-inspired, 5.0-litre, 500bhp V10. Offered in both saloon and estate form, the E60 M5 has since gone down as one of the best – and craziest – BMW products of all time.
What we said: “It's such a complete, beguiling car that it might just be the best car in the world. Which is why we award a rare five stars.”
Bugatti Veyron (2005)
A list of the greatest cars from the 2000s, or in fact a list of the greatest cars of all time, just wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of the Bugatti Veyron. First shown in production form in 2005 after a long and difficult birth, the Veyron was the ultimate showcase of what the VW group, under the directorship of the late Ferdinand Piëch, was capable of at the height of its power.
Built at the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France, the Veyron 16.4 set a new precedent for what a car could achieve. It produced 1001bhp from an 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine, that required no less than 10 radiators to keep cool. This remarkable powerplant, which was coupled to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system, allowed the Veyron to reach a top speed of 253mph at the Ehra-Lessien test facility in Germany in 2005, making it the fastest car in the world at the time. A convertible version, the Grand Sport (pictured), followed in 2009.
What we said: “I've driven the car that won Le Mans for Audi in 2002 and I've driven a Jag Fl car that had 900bhp, and I can tell you here and now, the Veyron feels quicker than either of them within the confines of a mountain road.”
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 C6 (2009)
For the C6-generation of the iconic Corvette model, which made its first appearance in 2005, Chevrolet utilised some incredibly modern and sophisticated components when developing the high-performance variants, with the ultimate example being the C6 ZR1.
Developed under the codename ‘Blue Devil’, the ZR1 had a thunderous 6.2-litre supercharged LS7 V8 engine which produced 638bhp and 604lb ft, and was mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. In addition, the roof, bonnet and front wings were made of carbon fibre, the suspension out of aluminium, and in a Corvette first, the ZR1 also received magneto-rheological adaptive dampers.
What we said: “the fastest, most powerful and most expensive car ever produced by GM is a new classic among 'Vettes.”
Enzo Ferrari (2002)
As the direct successor to the F40 and F50, the Enzo Ferrari had a large pair of boots to fill when it arrived on the scene in 2002. In order to achieve such a task, Ferrari raided the parts bin of the Scuderia Formula 1 team when creating what was initially referred to as the Type F140.
The Pininfarina-designed body was entirely made of carbon fibre, the 651bhp, 6.0-litre V12 was mated to an F1-style automated manual gearbox, and the brakes were made from silicon carbide. Plus, a chap called Michael Schumacher was drafted in as development driver…
What we said: “The Enzo is undoubtedly Ferrari's most committed expression of its huge FI and road-car experience.”
Ferrari 458 Italia (2009)
Announced as the replacement for the vulnerable F430 in 2009, the Ferrari 458 Italia moved the mid-engined supercar game along by a drastic margin.
With a body penned once again by Pininfarina, that still looks as fresh today as it did when it was new, the 458 gained an all-new 4.5-litre naturally-aspirated V8 that produced 562bhp, and was deemed so brilliant that it was the recipient of multiple Engine of the Year awards. In addition, the 458 also received a similarly contemporary 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which offered a big improvement over the unit found in the F430.
What we said: “The 458 Italia is a once-in-a-generation Ferrari and the finest we have ever road tested.”
Ford GT (2003)
Introduced as a concept during Ford’s 100th anniversary in 2002, and then in production form a year later, the GT was evidently designed as a homage to the legendary GT40 racer of the 1960s. With styling that strayed very little from that of the original car, the GT was the ultimate slice of retro cool from the outside.
However, the same couldn't be said for what was hiding underneath the throwback aluminium bodywork, as the GT was a serious, thoroughly modern supercar. Described in our review summary as a “devastating cross-country device with sublime steering”, the GT was powered by a 550bhp, 5.4-litre supercharged V8, which was enough for 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 205mph.
What we said: “The engine performance is astronomical. Corners are simply the bits that punctuate the fun, as the GT’s positive on turn-in, but you’re always aware of its size and weight. I'd have one though - It’s a cracker.”
Ford Focus RS Mk2 (2008)
Ford unveiled the second generation of the Focus RS in 2008, with RS Rally Team boss Jost Capito stating that it was ‘a shark to the [Focus] ST’s dolphin.’ It certainly had the aesthetics to pull off such a claim; with flared wheelarches, aggressive vents and spoilers, duel exhaust tips and the garish ‘Ultimate Green’ WRC-inspired paint colour pictured, it certainly looked the part.
Performance was hardly lacking either, with a turbocharged, 2.5-litre inline five-cylinder engine capable of 305bhp and 325lb ft. Given the links to the Focus rally car, four-wheel-drive was reportedly considered; however, Ford decided it was unnecessary. It certainly wasn’t missed…
What we said: “Fast and, more importantly, fun. The new benchmark hot hatch.”
Koenigsegg CCX (2006)
The first production Koenigsegg model, the CC8S, was unveiled at the very start of the decade at the 2000 Paris Motor Show. At the time, the Swedish hypercar firm was still very much in its infancy, so the CC8S utilised a 4.7-litre V8 that was based around a Ford-designed block – albeit one that had been completely re-engineered in Ängelholm.
However, when the time came to replace the CC8S with a new model, Koenigsegg developed an all-new engine themselves for the first time. The model in question was 2006’s CCX, and its brand new dry-sumped, twin-supercharged 4.7-litre V8 produced 806bhp and 693lb ft – unprecedented numbers for a car only weighing 1280kg. Today, Koenigsegg builds some of the world’s most impressive powertrains, and the CCX is largely to thank for it.
What we said: “Now we know that there’s only one Swedish car that resembles a jet fighter on wheels – and it isn't a Saab.”
Lamborghini Murcielago (2001)
Announced as the replacement for the much-loved but flawed Diablo, the Murcielago was unveiled in 2001 and instantly became a poster car for a generation. Low-slung, angular and sleek, with a theatrical pair of retractable air intakes, the Murcielago looked like a proper Lamborghini – and with a 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V12, it also had the performance to match. A roadster promptly followed, until an updated version – the LP-640 – came along in 2006 (pictured).
As the name suggests, the facelifted Murcielago received a horsepower boost to 640, and the engine grew from 6.2 to 6.5-litres. Alongside the Gallardo, the Murcielago LP-640 and its derivatives were also the last cars to be offered by the Italian brand with a manual gearbox. Not many people refrained from ticking the ‘e-gear’ automated manual option, making manual LP640’s incredibly rare and sought-after today.
What we said: “Off the top end of the desirability scale. Glorious name, glorious shape, glorious engine. Glorious steering. Glorious, in fact…”
Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera (2007)
The so-called ‘baby Lambo’ was first shown to the world in 2002, and proved an immense success for the Italian brand – in fact, the Gallardo was comfortably the best-selling Lamborghini of all time until the arrival of the Urus SUV, with over 14,000 units produced (a number that has since been overtaken by its successor, the Huracán).
However, only 618 of that total was made up by the first generation of the Gallardo Superleggera, which was unveiled in 2007. Offered as a stripped-out, lightened version of the standard Gallardo, the Superleggera weighed 100kg less than the car it was based upon, despite being allowed to keep its four-wheel drive system. Thankfully, the sonorous 5.0-litre V10 also remained.
What we said: “It’s the sort of car Ferrari used to make once upon a time.”
McLaren-Mercedes SLR (2003)
Co-developed and built by McLaren, and designed by Gordon Murray, the Mercedes SLR was unveiled in production form in 2003 after a series of concepts and development delays. With a dry-sumped 5.4-litre supercharged V8 that made 617bhp and 575lb ft, it perhaps came as no surprise that the SLR was monstrously fast.
However, with a flawed set of early carbon ceramic brakes, a harsh ride, a lazy 5-speed automatic gearbox and, despite carbon fibre construction, a kerb weight of 1700kg, the SLR was something of a problem child; meaning it couldn’t compete dynamically with the likes of its rivals, the Enzo Ferrari and Porsche Carrera GT. Where it impressed instead was as a long distance grand tourer, and with sensational styling, this Anglo-German curiosity more than deserves a spot on the list.
What we said: “Even at 192mph it was still accelerating like a train.”
Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series (2007)
The Merecedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series was unveiled in 2007, and has since become one of our favourite models ever built by the team in Afalterbach.
Taking inspiration from a special CLK Safety Car that AMG developed for the Formula 1 World Championship, the Black Series gained outrageously widened wheel arches, a carbon fibre rear diffuser and door cards, bucket seats in the front…and no seats at all in the rear. And, while the 6.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V8 from the standard CLK 63 remained, in the Black Series it was fettled to produce 500bhp.
What we said: “One thing is immediately clear: this is the most extreme Mercedes currently on sale, including the SLR.”
Mercedes SLS AMG (2009)
In fact, the 6.2-litre AMG V8 was deemed so special by Mercedes that they decided to use it at the heart of their next supercar. The supercar in question, the SLS AMG, arrived in 2009 with jaw-dropping styling – including the evocative and iconic gullwing doors – and a set of driving dynamics that more than lived up to the way it looked.
Here, the 6.2-litre V8 lump was stretched to 563bhp, which placed it squarely in the firing line of the brilliant Ferrari 458 Italia. In fact, the same 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic gearbox was used in both cars – but, while the Ferrari was a bona fide, textbook supercar, the front-engined SLS was inherently more GT in its approach. The 458 edged it at the time, however Mercedes’ effort deserved the credit it received for also being a fantastic car.
What we said: “Outrageous pace and grip. A truly useable supercar.”
Nissan GT-R R35 (2007)
As one of the decade’s most anticipated cars, the R35-generation of the Nissan GT-R had a lot of hype to live up to when we first drove it in Japan in December 2007. Afterall, Nissan had claimed that, for almost half the price, the GT-R was quicker than the latest Porsche 911 Turbo, and had been built with an unmatched level of attention to detail.
Well, both claims turned out to be true. Thanks to a bespoke 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6, the 473bhp GT-R eclipsed the Turbo’s 0-60mph time (3.5 vs 3.6 seconds), and also set a blistering 7min 37sec lap around the Nürburgring. In addition, the ‘giant killer’ GT-R was one of the first road cars to be fitted with launch control, and each example received a hand-built dual-clutch automatic gearbox assembled in individual ‘clean rooms’ to ensure reliability. Remarkably, the R35 GT-R only went out of production in 2024.
What we said: “Faster than a 911 Turbo, laden with tech and only 55k…is the GT-R too good to be true? No, it’s even better.”
Porsche 911 Turbo (2006)
While it is true that the Nissan GT-R did ultimately outpace the Turbo variant of the 997.1-generation Porsche 911, which came along in 2006, let’s not discount the Porsche just yet. In fact, in recent years, 997 Turbo values have been on the rise – and there are several reasons as to why.
For instance, the 997 Turbo, in pre-facelift, 3.6-litre guise, was the final 911 Turbo to feature a ‘Mezger’ flat-six engine derived from the unit found lurking within the 911 GT1 Le Mans-winning race car. It was also the final 911 Turbo to be offered with a manual ’box, too, which adds another level of desirability today. And, while the GT-R was faster, the 911 was certainly no slouch either, with our road test concluding that we’d choose one over both the Ferrari F430 and Lamborghini Gallardo.
What we said: “Not only is it one of the fastest cars we've ever tested, but it's also the best 911 Turbo yet, no question.”
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (2006)
As it turned out, 2006 proved an important year for the 997.1-generation of the Porsche 911. First of all, we received the brilliant 911 Turbo, which was promptly followed by the GT3, and then this - what many regard as one of Stuttgart’s finest ever pieces of work – the 997.1 GT3 RS.
Another example of a 911 propelled by a 3.6-litre, motorsport-derived ‘Mezger’ flat-six, but here with a scintillating redline of 8400rpm, the GT3 RS took the already extreme GT3 and pushed things further. A widened bodyshell accommodated increased front and rear track widths, and 20kg of weight was removed from an already lightweight starting point. It was available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, too, unlike the PDK-only GT3 RS of today.
What we said: “This is some of Porsche's best work to date: directly related to a racing car, staggering on the circuit, but also quite at home on the road.”
Porsche Carrera GT (2003)
Unveiled in concept form in 2000, and following as a production model in 2003, the recipe for the Porsche Carrera GT is arguably as good as it gets. Power came from a 603bhp, 5.7-litre naturally aspirated V10 that originated from a cancelled Le Mans prototype, which, at the request of the project’s development driver, Walter Röhrl, was controlled via a six-speed manual gearbox.
Notorious for its tricky-to-use, 7.5-inch diameter clutch, which was chosen for its incredible effect on throttle response, the Carrera GT used innovative carbon construction to achieve a curb weight of just 1380kg. With a 205mph top speed, not only was the Carrera GT one of the world’s fastest and most technologically-advanced cars when new, it was also the greatest-ever to drive according to our road testers.
What we said: “The Carrera GT is the best supercar ever made, and probably the most exciting road car in history.”
Renaultsport Megane R26.R (2008)
In truth, we could have chosen pretty much any one of the Renaultsport performance models released by the French manufacturer during the 2000s for our list, given that they very rarely got it wrong. However, at the expense of the mighty Clio 182 Trophy, we’ve decided to include the Megane R26.R for its sheer craziness alone.
Very much the GT3 RS of the hot hatch world, the R26.R went to places that no other hot hatch had previously dared. Using the R26 F1 Team as a starting point, the R26.R slashed 126kg of weight through the use of an outrageous carbon fibre bonnet, Perspex windows, lightweight wheels, a roll cage and race car-spec Sabelt bucket seats. After such intense weight-saving measures, and also with 227bhp on tap, it’s perhaps not a surprise that the R26.R broke the front-wheel-drive Nürburgring lap record when it was new.
What we said: “As a genuine driver’s car the Mégane R26.R has few rivals, and not just in the world of hot hatchbacks but at any level, at any budget.”
Volkswagen Golf GTi Mk5 (2004)
The original Golf GTi of 1976 was the car to popularise the hot hatch, introducing a new audience to the world of the performance car. A few generations later, though, and the GTi had lost its fun factor, becoming too grown up to replicate the achievements of the original.
That was until the Mk5 GTi arrived in 2004, and righted all of the Mk3 and Mk4’s wrongs. With pumped-up styling, exclusive 18” alloy alloys and ‘Interlagos’ tartan seat inserts, the Mk5 certainly looked like a GTi should – and, as we later found out, it also drove like one, too. The Mk5 GTi is a great driver’s car and a dead set future classic, making it a worthy successor to the likes of the Mk1 and Mk2.
What we said: “The GTi has returned, and this time it has image and ability.”
That wraps up our list of the best performance cars produced during the 2000s. However, how about the ones that we were promised, but never arrived? Let’s look at five more gems from the period that, for one reason or another, never saw the light of day…
Alfa Romeo Diva (2006)
The stunning Alfa Romeo Diva concept was unveiled at the 2006 Geneva Motorshow, and took inspiration from the legendary 33 Stradale of the 1960s.
With a shorter nose-to-tail length than that of a Fiat Punto, and powered by a transversely-mounted 3.2-litre Busso V6, the Diva had so much potential. However, it seems as though there were never any plans to put the butterfly-doored sports car into production – perhaps due to the imminent arrival of the 8C.
Audi R8 V12 TDI (2008)
A diesel V12-powered supercar? Well, what seems like a complete oddity today was taken very seriously back when it was new, as we tipped the R8 V12 TDI to ‘change high performance forever.’
As a rare example of a concept that we actually got to drive, the 6.0-litre R8 V12 TDI impressed with immense torque figures and performance, while returning 25mpg. It even had a six-speed, open-gated manual gearbox to offset the supercar drama that was perhaps missing through the way of sound. Back in 2008, it looked as though the R8 V12 TDI was going to become reality; however, as the popularity of diesel took a turn for the worse, the range-topping R8 instead stuck with a petrol V10. While this was probably for the best, it’s a shame we missed out on one of the most unique supercars ever conceived.
BMW M1 Hommage (2008)
Designed by Chris Bangle, the BMW M1 Hommage was unveiled at the 2008 Concorso d’Eleganza as a contemporary take on the original M1 during its 30th anniversary celebrations.
While it was only ever intended as a one-off design study, and aspects of its design went on to influence the i8 in 2013, such a fantastic design deserved to make production in its own right. Perhaps with the V10 from the M5 of the era, or the V8 from the M3? Now we’re talking.
Cadillac Cien (2002)
The Cadillac Cien would have been a monumental achievement for GM, and an immensely important car in their history, as a world-class supercar that could have taken the fight to the best. It was agonisingly close to production, but, unfortunately, just not quite close enough.
With award-winning styling, a carbon-fibre monocoque, a targa-style removable roof akin to the Porsche Carrera GT, active aerodynamics and a mid-mounted, 7.5-litre, 750bhp V12, the Cien had all of the right ingredients to properly upset the establishment. Despite this, though, the project was regrettably shelved. What could have been...
Lamborghini Estoque (2008)
A contender for the most spectacularly-styled saloon car ever, the Estoque concept was unveiled at the 2008 Paris Motorshow and was heavily tipped for production.
Stephen Winkelman, who was the boss of Lamborghini during the period, claimed very little would have to change to make a showroom-ready Estoque feasible, and even disclosed potential engine options - a Gallardo-derived 5.2-litre V10, a 4.0-litre V8 hybrid and a diesel powerplant were all being discussed. It all looked incredibly promising; however, the project was sacrificed for the Urus, which first appeared in concept form four years later in 2012.
