The greatest automotive spoilers in history

Ford GT (2017)

Hidden from view at a standstill, the Ford GT’s rear wing emerges on two struts from 70mph when the car is in Sport mode. Stick to Normal or Wet settings and it doesn’t come into play until 90mph, though it will also act as an air brake from 75mph regardless of what driving mode the car is in if the driver uses the brakes aggressively.

The constant adjustments of the rear spoiler can be overruled in Track mode for it to be permanently raised, while Vmax sees it stored away to give the best aerodynamics. All of this is combined with active aero that opens and closes other vents in the car’s body work to ensure the best flow of air over the GT.

