The great road-going cars they only built once

Aston Martin Bulldog (1980)

With a verified near-200mph top speed, this would have been the world’s fastest production road car without doubt. But with all of the development work done, Aston Martin changed hands and the new owners didn’t feel this was the way forward for a quintessentially English car maker. So the sole Bulldog built was sold instead; it still survives and has recently completed a total nut-and-bolt restoration.

With that under its belt, it finally cracked the 200mph barrier at a former airbase in Scotland in June 2023.