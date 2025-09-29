Good, bad or ugly? The biggest automotive fads

Matt paint finishes have been used by the military for decades for its ability to improve stealth by absorbing rather than reflecting radar. On cars, it’s a more recently styling choice to make them stand out from the crowd and offer contrast to the usual shiny paintwork offered.

BMW and Ford were among the early adopters of the matt paint fad with special editions of the second generation Focus RS and E90 M3 range respectively. The German firm offered it with its Frozen Edition models, but like all matt paint it has proved difficult to look after as just simply cleaning can ruin the finish. There’s also the small matter of cleaning off bird droppings immediately as they can otherwise eat through the finish. Kind of takes the shine off this fad, and ensures that it will never go mainstream.