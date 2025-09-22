The four-wheel drive vehicles that changed the world

Spiker 60HP (1903)

The Spiker 60HP is a notable car for many reasons, but prime among these are its use of four-wheel drive for the first time in a passenger car. This was employed to help the car on the rough roads it would endure on the Paris to Madrid race that it was built for. Unfortunately, the car was not finished in time for the race and only made it out of the factory in December 1903.

Power for the 60HP came from the first six-cylinder petrol engine to be used in a passenger car and the Spiker was also the first to adopt linked brakes on all four wheels. Netherlands-based Spiker didn’t persist with its four-wheel drive experiment, though it did enjoy some success in long-distance endurance races that were popular in the early part of the 20th century.