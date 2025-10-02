Forgotten American Cars That Deserved Much More Love

The Chrysler Airflow was a pioneer in automobile design. It was the first full-size American production car to use aerodynamics in order to reduce air resistance, resulting in a smooth and streamlined body.

Unfortunately, the design was not well received. The Airflow was only produced for a few short years, from 1934 to 1937, before it was discontinued due to low sales. It remains an obscure model today – but also a trailblazer.