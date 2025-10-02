Forgotten American Cars That Deserved Much More Love

- Slide of
It often seems like a new model of car comes out practically every day.
With all the autos in the world, it’s no wonder that a few models slip through the cracks and get lost to time. Some cars deserve to be forgotten, but others deserve better. In this slideshow, we will showcase some of the American automotive jewels that have been practically erased from memory. From the avant-garde Stout Scarab to the high-performance Ford Contour SVT, we will re-discover and re-appreciate 40 of these fine cars.
Chrysler Airflow
The Chrysler Airflow was a pioneer in automobile design. It was the first full-size American production car to use aerodynamics in order to reduce air resistance, resulting in a smooth and streamlined body.
Unfortunately, the design was not well received. The Airflow was only produced for a few short years, from 1934 to 1937, before it was discontinued due to low sales. It remains an obscure model today – but also a trailblazer.
Stout Scarab
The Scarab of 1936 is, according to some, the very first production minivan. Its interior layout, with movable seats and a folding table, even predicted many of the typical interior layouts of modern minivans.
The high cost and unconventional design of the Scarab made it quite inaccessible to the general car-buying public of the time. Only nine units were ever built, along with one concept car, leading the car into obscurity for many years.
Dodge Wayfarer
A few years before the release of the Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge introduced America to the first 2-door roadster produced domestically since World War II. The Wayfarer was produced for only a few short years, from 1949 to 1952.
The Wayfarer was a basic, no-frills model, with some roadster variants not even receiving side windows or top weather protection. These factors, along with the emergence of the aforementioned Corvette, are what vastly overshadowed the historical significance of the Wayfarer.
Studebaker Speedster
The Speedster was a high-performance two-door personal luxury car, and a spinoff from the President sedan. Its 4.2-liter V8 engine could produce 185 hp. It was a standout in the Studebaker lineup for its full complement of advanced accessories, including power steering and diamond-quilted leather seating.
The Speedstar was most recognized in its 2-tone yellow and green paint job, known colloquially as “lemon/lime.” Only 2215 Speedsters were produced, making them extremely rare today; produced for the 1955 model year only, making the Speedster one of the shortest production runs in US auto history.
Nash Metropolitan
Probably the cutest car to come out of the 1950s, the Nash Metropolitan was known for its tiny, almost toy-like dimensions, and two-tone paint scheme. Along with the Dodge La Femme, the Metropolitan was one of the first cars specifically marketed to women.
The Metropolitan was unfortunately overshadowed, quite literally, by the larger and more popular cars of the day. Still, the Metropolitan was a pioneer in the subcompact car category, offering an efficient, and affordable automobile in a small package.
Studebaker Lark
In the larger context of American cars, the Studebaker Lark stands out as an innovative early example of the compact segment. Produced from 1959 to 1966, the Lark was the first car of its size to be available with a V8 engine, but it was fuel efficient to boot with less lard to haul around.
Despite its affordability, practicality, and efficiency, the Lark was never as popular as Big Three compacts like the Ford Falcon, Plymouth Valiant and Chevrolet Corvair. Like many of Studebaker’s cars, it was forgotten when the company finally went out of business in 1966.
Kaiser Darrin
This 1950s two-seater was one of the first American cars with a complete fiberglass body. No, we’re not talking about the Chevrolet Corvette, who’s release just a year prior largely overshadowed this rival roadster. We’re talking about the Kaiser Darrin.
The Darrin was a beautiful car, its long-and=low profile was accented by some quirky features, such as a unique grill design and sliding doors that retracted into the front fender wells. Unfortunately, it was only produced for 1954, with a grand total of 435 units, before Kaiser was forced to drop the model.
Studebaker Avanti
It set 29 world speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and it still wasn’t enough to save Studebaker from going under. Less than 5,000 were ever produced, making them exceptionally rare.
Despite being one of Studebaker’s biggest sales flops, 1962’s Avanti was ahead of its time with a lightweight fiberglass body and an aerodynamic shape. These factors, paired with a supercharged V8 under the hood are what made the Avanti so lightning quick.
Buick Wildcat
The Wildcat was never as famous as its Skylark, GNX, or Riviera siblings. However, it did have strong performance in its own right, featuring powerful V8 engines like the 401 ci Nailhead. The Wildcat was produced at the height of the muscle car era, from 1963 to 1970. It was even offered as a convertible, an option rarely found among the ilk at the time.
Unfortunately, even that was not enough to save the Wildcat from being overshadowed by more popular cars in the class.
Picture: 1969 Wildcat
Studebaker Wagonaire
The Wagonaire was a Studebaker station wagon — with a catch. The Wagonaire featured a retractable rear roof section, which could slide forward to create an open cargo area.
The innovative design of the 1963 Wagonaire was unfortunately met with some production problems, and some customers reported that the sliding roof was prone to leaks. This was quickly fixed by the factory, but it was too little too late, especially in the light of Studebaker’s failing image and faltering business.
Rambler/AMC Marlin
Produced from 1965 to 1967, the AMC Marlin was originally badged under the Rambler marque. Known for its distinctive fastback roofline, spacious six-passenger seating, and powerful V8 engine options, the Marlin checked all the right boxes to compete in the burgeoning personal luxury car market.
Unfortunately, the Marlin had some stiff competition from the Big Three automakers and was only produced for a brief time. Yet, the Rambler’s legacy is not completely lost to time, as it heavily influenced the design of the 2004 Chrysler Crossfire.
Mercury S-55
The Mercury S-55 was a high-performance full-size muscle car produced from 1962 to 1963, and again from 1966 to 1967. The S-55 offered drivers a luxurious yet powerful driving experience, with engine options like the 406 ci V8 pushing 405 hp. It also included bucket seats and upgraded suspension components.
The availability of the S-55 was very limited compared to more popular luxury sport coupes like the Ford Galaxie 500XL or Chrysler 300H. Despite all this, the S-55 is a great example of some of the best that the muscle car era had to offer.
Jeep Jeepster Commando
The Jeepster Commando was designed to offer a more comfortable and stylish alternative to traditional Jeep models. During its 1966 to 1973 production run, the Jeepster Commando was available as a convertible, pickup, and a wagon.
There was even a Hurst Jeepster version available for 1971, complete with a number of performance modifications. The Jeepster Commando was popular in its day, but it is largely overshadowed by its successor, the Jeep Cherokee.
Pontiac Executive
Despite its deluxe features and powerful engine, the Executive (which launched in 1967) struck an odd middle ground. It was not quite as luxurious as the Bonneville, nor as performance-oriented as the Firebird, GTO, or Tempest, leading it into relative market obscurity.
That’s unfair since the Pontiac Executive was one of the most powerful full-size luxury cars at the time, with a 7.5-liter V8 producing 370 hp and a healthy 500 lb-ft of torque.
AMC AMX
The “American Motors Experimental” was a two-seater GT known for its significantly lower price compared to other muscle cars from the same era. That didn’t mean the AMX held back: the available 6.4L V8 produced 315 hp and could accelerate from 0 to 60 in 6.6 seconds.
Once more, this AMC car was overshadowed by competitors from the Big Three. Coupled with its short production run lasting only from 1968 to 1970, the AMX has only recently been rediscovered by collectors, although it still represents pretty good value, with prices starting around $30,000.
Hurst SC/Rambler
This special version of the Rambler American was a high-performance muscle car produced in 1969 as a collaboration between AMC and Hurst Performance. Each SC/Rambler was equipped with a 390 ci V8 producing 315 hp, among other Hurst performance modifications. The car also had a patriotic red, white, and blue paint scheme.
The SC/Rambler’s 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds made it competitive with other muscle cars of the era, but it didn’t quite stand out enough in the looks department. This, along with its short production run, is why the Hurst SC/Rambler is largely forgotten today.
Plymouth Duster
The Duster (which launched in 1970) was never a huge sales success for Plymouth, as it was always overshadowed by its more popular stablemate, the Barracuda. Still, the Duster was a great muscle car in its own right, and featured powerful engine options like the 340 V8. It was intended to compete with other small semi-fastbacks like the AMC Hornet and Ford Maverick.
The high-performance “Twister” variant of the Duster was originally intended to have Taz the Tasmanian Devil as its logo. However, the logo was dropped after negotiations with Warner Bros failed.
Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II
This limited-production version of the Mercury Cyclone muscle car was specifically designed for NASCAR racing during the competition’s iconic “aero car” days. Though never as popular as the Plymouth Superbird or Dodge Charger Daytona, the Cyclone Spoiler II (which first arrived in early 1969) had its own set of performance and aerodynamic enhancements that put up a good fight.
Mercury built 503 units to meet homologation rules, but by some accounts, they never even made that many. Rumor has it that Mercury only had 351 units ready by the deadline, so they couched 152 regular production Cyclones between the Spoiler IIs in the parking lot; NASCAR’s inspectors were none the wiser.
Ford Maverick
No, not that Ford Maverick. We’re talking about the 1970s compact, which was positioned somewhere between a Mustang and a Pinto. It initially sold very well, even outpacing Mustang sales in 1970. Unfortunately, its “middle child” status did not do it many favors in terms of longevity.
Also, Ford has recycled the Maverick name many times across different markets, most recently with the compact pickup unveiled in 2021, further watering down the memory of the initial model.
Picture: 1976 Ford Maverick 2-door sedan
Stutz Blackhawk
The Stutz Blackhawk (which began in 1971) was one of the most extravagant and egregious examples of neo-classic design. Whether you agree with the design or not, the Blackhawk was ultra-luxurious, with an interior that included 24-carat gold plated trim, mink carpeting, and a liquor cabinet.
The list of high-profile owners is extensive, and included Elvis Presley, Lucille Ball, and Elton John. The car has faded from public consciousness because of its niche market and the obscurity of the Stutz brand in the larger automotive landscape.
Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna
The Laguna made up a very small number of the total third generation Chevelles, making them quite rare and forgotten today. One of the key innovations of the Laguna was its urethane front end, allowing it to meet safety regulations without a massive blocky bumper, which most 70s cars were forced to adopt and ruined many a car in the process.
The Laguna received favorable reviews in its 1973 launch year for its blend of luxury and modest performance. It even carried a few drivers to NASCAR victory, aided by its 7.4-liter V8 producing 245 hp.
Oldsmobile Omega
Many people will remember the Chevrolet Nova, but not many will remember the upscale Oldsmobile variant, known as the Omega. Produced from 1973 to 1984, the Omega was available as a coupe, sedan, or hatchback.
The first two generations of the Omega featured all of the best elements of the Nova, including standard radial tires and front disc brakes, along with Oldsmobile upgrades. The trademark Oldsmobile waterfall grille, for instance, upgraded the Omega’s class, as did interior woodgrain trim. The mark three Omega unfortunately left a sour taste, and after multiple recalls, the model was pushed from the public’s mind.
Picture: 1975 Omega Salon
Ford Elite
Originally the highest trim level of the Gran Torino, the Elite was in production as its own standalone model for only two years. Between 1974 and 1976, Ford attempted to market the Elite in the flourishing personal luxury car market.
The Elite had a whole host of standard luxury features, as well as distinct styling and a unique opera window design. Unfortunately, the personal luxury car market was saturated by the mid 70s, and the Elite was never as popular as competitors such as the Buick Electra or Oldsmobile 98. This, along with its short production run, have made the Elite a forgotten car.
Mercury Grand Monarch Ghia
This highest-trim version of the Mercury Monarch luxury sedan offered upscale features in a compact, changing the long-standing American association with large cars and opulence. 60% Ford executives chose it as their personal car, including Henry Ford II.
The Grand Monarch Ghia was only produced for two years, after which it was badge engineered as the Lincoln Versailles. Unlike its Mercury counterpart, the Versailles was highly controversial and not well received, forever clouding the memory of the Grand Monarch Ghia.
Chrysler Cordoba
The Chrysler Cordoba peaked when Ricardo Montalban touted its “soft Corinthian leather” in a famous TV commercial. The Mexican actor’s alluring pronunciation was the subject of much imitation over the next few years, but the car itself, although a successful model at the time, is not well remembered these days.
This personal luxury car was produced from 1975 to 1983, and apart from its rich Corinthian leather, also featured opera windows and a long stylish hood, underneath of which was a standard V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. The Cordoba, like many other cars of the mid 70s and 80s, is often forgotten, as it was produced at a time when American cars were known for being over-large and fuel-inefficient, and not very well-made too. Still, the Cordoba deserved better.
Pontiac Phoenix
Introduced in 1977, the Phoenix provided a great blend of style, reliability, and comfort. At least, this was the case for the Mark I Phoenix, which was based on the Pontiac Ventura. It also offered some great performance options and powerful engines, including the 140 hp LG3 V8.
The Mark II unfortunately marred the badge’s good name, with multiple recalls ruining the Phoenix’s reputation. It was replaced after five years by a revived Grand Am.
Imperial by Chrysler
After a long hiatus, the top-of-the-line Imperial marque was revived in 1980, this time without the Chrysler name attached to it. The Imperial was a more compact personal luxury car for the new decade, complete with luxurious features and a distinctive bustle-back styling reminiscent of classic Rolls-Royces.
The Imperial even had Frank Sinatra as its spokesperson, with the special “fs” trim bearing his initials. It was a good car, but released at entirely the wrong time, right in the midst of an economic downturn and soaring gas prices. The Imperial was only produced from 1980 to 1983.
Ford EXP Turbo Coupe
To date, the EXP is the last two-seater compact car that Ford has ever produced in the US. Available for the 1982 to 1988 model years, the EXP was a distinctly styled sports coupe based on the Escort. Its headlight design was inspired by the Mk1 Thunderbird.
While the base model was a bit underpowered, the turbo version bumped the output up to 120 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque. While this made it a fun little car, the EXP Turbo was never as popular as imports like the Honda CR-X or even domestic competitors like the Pontiac Fiero. Couple that with its short production run, and it's no wonder the EXP is largely forgotten and under-appreciated.
Dodge Lancer Shelby
Not to be confused with the Mitsubishi model, this Dodge compact car produced from 1985 to 1989 was essentially a rebadged version of the Chrysler LeBaron GTS. However, the Lancer had a few performance variants that set it apart. The most notable of these was the Shelby performance package.
800 Dodge Lancer Shelbys were produced at the Shelby factory, followed by 487 more once Chrysler took over their production in 1988. These upgraded compacts featured shorter springs, quicker steering, upgraded sway bars, and comfort features like leather seats and a CD player. The upgraded Turbo II engine put out 175 hp. Here’s Carroll Shelby himself promoting the model, which deserves to be better remembered today.
Chevrolet Beretta
You wouldn’t expect a two-door budget coupe to be designed in the same studio as the Camaro and the Corvette, but that’s exactly the case with the Chevrolet Beretta. The GTU, GTZ and Z26 Models of this sporty compact car were known for their modest performance. It was even the official pace car of the 1990 Indy 500.
The Beretta’s sales figures weren’t bad either, with 1988 being by-far the best year for the car. However, the Beretta is simply not as collectible or memorable as other cars of the era, and is forgotten from many people’s minds.
Eagle Premier
The Premier was the final offspring of the collaboration between AMC and Renault, and was sold under the new Eagle marque after Chrysler’s acquisition of AMC in 1988. Like all the offerings from the short-lived Eagle brand, the Premier is not well-remembered today. Yet, it is a historically significant car, as the last model with roots in AMC.
This elegant and understated car featured an incredibly spacious interior as well as a number of advanced features. Among them were automatic variable-speed windshield wipers that detected the amount of rain.
Buick Reatta
GM had a nice run of sporty two-seaters in the late 80s and early 90s with the Pontiac Fiero and Cadillac Allante. Buick’s contribution was the Reatta, a zippy GT produced from 1988 to 1991. The Reatta featured some of the signature features of the 1980s, such as pop-up headlights and a digital dashboard, not to mention Bose surround sound.
However, many would-be customers flocked to its sister-brand competitors or to foreign imports like the Lexus SC. While Buick had initially intended to sell 20,000 Reattas annually, it only sold slightly more than that over its entire four year run.
Dodge Spirit R/T
The R/T of 1991 was marketed as “the fastest sedan made in America” for good reason. Its turbocharged 2.2-liter engine designed by Lotus produced 224 hp and 217 lb ft of torque.
The Dodge Spirit was only available as the R/T for two years, which was hardly enough time for the sedan to leave a mark. It was also much more understated than competitors like the BMW M5.
Vector W8
Vector Aeromotive introduced the stunning W2 concept in 1978, but it would be more than 10 years until a production version was finally available. 22 examples of the W8 were produced from 1989 to 1993.
The W8 was a futuristic dream, complete with aircraft-style controls, lots of carbon fiber and kevlar, and the coupe-de-gras, a twin-turbocharged V8 producing over 600 hp, and it reportedly once clocked 242mph at Bonneville. Unfortunately, its limited production run and unreliability led it to obscurity.
GMC Typhoon
Boxy performance SUVs are all the rage nowadays, which is why the GMC Typhoon deserves a comeback. After all, it ticks all the same boxes as a Ranger Rover — plush interior, AWD performance, great handling, and an impressive 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds.
Underneath, the Typhoon is essentially just a GMC Syclone pickup with an SUV body kit and a turbocharger. It was only in production for two years, with a total of 4697 units, which is why they are both rare and obscure these days.
Eagle Vision
After Chrysler’s acquisition of Lamborghini, the company made the interesting decision to manufacture a sedan inspired by the innovative “cab forward” design of the Lamborghini Portofino concept. What followed was the Eagle Vision, a full-size luxury car available from 1992 to 1997.
The Eagle Vision not only had a spacious interior due to its design, but it also featured European-inspired suspension and a powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine. The Eagle brand was short-lived, and the Vision is largely forgotten today.
Oldsmobile Achieva SCX
Oldsmobile always had a hard time balancing their image between sensible family offerings and high-octane performance. The Achieva SCX was one of the times that Oldsmobile got it right. During its production from 1992 to 1998, the Achieva SCX was the most powerful and best handling compact car in Oldsmobile’s lineup. It featured performance modifications such as wide tires, aluminum wheels, upgraded suspension, and a naturally-aspirated inline four pushing 190 hp.
This was enough to make the SCX competitive in the SCCA Grand-Am World Challenge and IMSA Firehawk. These days, the Achieva is relegated to “grandma car” in most people’s memories, like most of Oldsmobile’s other 90s offerings.
Ford Contour SVT
Produced from 1998 to 2000, this high-performance variant of the Contour sedan, developed by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team, featured a specially turned 2.5-liter V6 engine and sport suspension. The upgrades allowed the Contour SVT to churn out 195 hp and reach 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. What’s even better, it was only available as a 5-speed manual.
The contour was never a big sales success. Consequently, not many people have heard of the Contour, let alone the SVT version.
Saleen S7
This hand-built supercar was debuted in 2000 by Saleen Automotive Inc. The S7 features a lightweight chassis made from aluminum and carbon fiber, along with a 7.0-liter V8 engine producing 550 hp. Later models produced up to 750 hp and a top speed of 248 mph.
While the Saleen S7 was a great example of American supercar engineering, and deserves to be remembered for its world-class performance and striking design, it has unfortunately been overshadowed by better established supercar brands.
Commuter Cars Tango T600
An 800 hp machine, accelerating from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 150 mph. Bet you didn’t see that coming from this ultra-narrow electric microcar. Only 12 units of the Tango T600 were ever made, with George Clooney becoming the first owner of one back in 2005. Despite the high-profile customer, the Tango never took off because of its high cost and lack of practicality, making it unlikely that you’ll be smoked by one of these any time soon.
Still, it deserves to be remembered for its insane performance stats, let alone its attempts at solving urban congestion.
