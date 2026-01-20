The first SUV made by every major car-maker

Today they commonplace, and only highly specialised manufacturers can get away without having at least one SUV in their ranges. In this gallery we're going to see which manufacturers have been in the SUV business for decades, and which have recently been forced into it due to customer demand. Researching this subject is complicated by the fact that there is no single, universally-agreed definition of an SUV, but that's the nature of the game.

Here, then, are the first SUVs produced by 50 manufacturers, listed in alphabetical order: