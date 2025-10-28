The finest mid-engined marvels

It was always going to take something pretty special to put the Veyron in the shade, but it's fair to say that pretty much sums up the Chiron. With a quad-turbo W16 engine rated at 1479bhp, the Chiron was limited to 261mph to save its tyres from disintegrating. Despite its €2.4m price tag, more than 200 Chirons were sold before the first car was even delivered. It ended production in 2024; 500 were made (all versions).