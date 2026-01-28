Excellent & interesting Ford concept cars you may have never seen

The Ford Heritage Vault is one of the finest sources of publicly available archive information provided by any car maker – and it just keeps getting better. In a recent update, many previously unseen images of concept cars have been added, bringing the total to nearly 2000.

We can’t show them all here, but what we can do is take you through 50 Ford concepts, many (if not most) of which you might never have heard of. We’re presenting them in chronological order, starting with one which dates from over 70 years ago.