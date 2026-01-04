Every important new car coming in 2026 – and beyond

- Slide of
Happy New Year! And we’re pleased to say that 2026 is looking very good for exciting new cars.
Our guide looks at some of the most interesting cars not yet officially revealed, and we’re illustrating them all with the help of our exclusive spy shots and artist impressions of how they may look, in alphabetical order. Let’s get going:
Audi 4x4
Audi signalled a brand new design direction with the new Concept C (that will become a new TT model), and we believe that its design will also influence a new rugged Audi SUV. Audi’s new design boss is Massimo Frascella; he used to work for Jaguar Land Rover where he helped shape the new Land Rover Defender.
Such a vehicle might sell well in the USA, and Audi is currently considering setting up a production facility in that market, like rivals BMW and Mercedes have had for decades.
Audi A2
Audi has begun testing a new entry-level model that is set to indirectly replace the A1 and Q2 when they are retired in 2026. The EV will be the smallest car Audi offers and is set to be positioned as an electric counterpart to both the A3 hatchback and Q2 crossover.
Seen by Autocar photographers for the first time, the new EV looks like a smaller version of the Q4 E-tron but with clear influence from the design of the A2 of 1999-2005.
Audi A4
Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz will shortly launch new EV versions of its top-selling 3 Series and C-Class models. And Audi wants in on the action, and will revive the A4 name to make a sporty executive saloon, with looks inspired by the Audi TT. It will be based on the new Volkswagen SSP EV platform. Expect the new A4 in 2028.
Audi A6 Allroad
We spotted a range of new Audi models testing in the Arctic Circle. This model is the new A6 Allroad, and will have conventional engine options. All-wheel drive is standard, and we expect the car to arrive in 2026.
Audi Q7
Audi’s new third-generation Q7 SUV is set to arrive in dealerships in 2026. It will be powered by petrol and diesel engines; Audi has been revising its schedule recently, and it looks like it will continue selling conventional ICE cars for much longer than previously thought. A fast SQ7 is also being developed (pictured right).
Audi Q9 Horch
August Horch (1868-1951) was the founder of Audi. Audi last used his name in 2019 on a super-luxury version of the A8L sold in China. Now the name is coming back for a luxurious competitor to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Underneath the camouflage, the Audi Q9 Horch is likely to feature various Horch badges and a two-tone paint finish. We expect the car to be a six-seater, with luxurious separate seats for all. Expect this model in 2027.
Audi RS3 GT
Audi is finishing work on a new track-focused special edition of the RS3 as it celebrates the car’s signature five-cylinder engine, which is under threat from forthcoming EU emissions regulations.
The new variant has been spotted testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the first time ahead of its launch, expected to take place in early 2026.
Audi RS5 Avant
The new Audi RS5 Avant is due in 2026 as a fast sports estate that will kick off a move into electrification by the Audi Sport performance division. The first plug-in hybrid from Audi Sport will be a successor to today’s 2.9-litre V6 RS4. It will keep that engine, but the additional electric motor should boost power beyond the 444bhp currently available. In our new spy shots, the two RS oval tailpipes can be seen close to the centre, unlike previous Audi RS models.
Audi RS 6
The previous version of the Audi RS 6 was only available as an estate, but the new model will come as a saloon too. Our spy pictures reveal its typical RS air intakes at the front, new RS-design wheels, sporty brakes, wide wheel arches, a taut chassis and, of course, those signature oval tailpipes. We expect a hybrid, as this is the only way to get powerful cars to evade enormous sales taxes in many markets today as these sharply reduce CO2 outputs. We expect the car in 2026.
Audi RS6
A combustion-engine powered RS6 Avant, based on the recently unveiled ninth generation A6, is on the way. We recently spotted it testing at the Nürburgring. It remains to be confirmed whether the new petrol-powered RS6 will have six or eight cylinders, although plug-in hybrid technology is highly likely regardless of which powerplant is chosen.
Plans for an RS6 e-tron electric version have been dropped, we believe.
Audi SQ9
Alongside the new Q7 (due in 2026), a new larger three-row Q9 model will arrive, probably in 2026. We spotted the high performance SQ9 model testing at the Nürburgring recently.
Bentley EV
Bentley recently revealed the first details of its first electric car, confirming it will be able to gain 100 miles of range in just 6.5 minutes – a rate that will make it one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market when it arrives in 2027. It means that the new EV – what Bentley calls a "luxury urban SUV" – could offer charging speeds of up to 350kW.
BMW 5 Neue Klasse
BMW will completely overhaul its current combustion-powered line-up to bring these models into line with a range of incoming Neue Klasse electric cars. BMW will redesign and substantially upgrade models that are not yet due for replacement, to ensure a coherent, logical line-up.
The first of these will be the 5 Series, due in 2026. Although the eighth-generation saloon was launched in 2023, recent spy shots reveal that it is already preparing to undergo a significant refresh. This update – which is also destined for the M5 – is centred on a striking, prominent new nose that will bring its design into line with the Neue Klasse models.
BMW i1
Are small cars important again? Perhaps. We thought Mercedes was going to drop the A-Class, but continued good sales – and poor sales of EVs – means that it will now stay in production until 2028. However, the Audi A1 is not going to be replaced. Meanwhile, BMW remains committed to this market and will relaunch the 1 Series as an Electric Vehicle in 2028.
BMW i3
The crucial new BMW i3 will arrive next year as the first fully electric member of the 3 Series family, bringing a range of more than 500 miles – and company boss Oliver Zipse has promised that it will deliver “sheer driving pleasure”.
With similar styling to that of the Vision Neue Klasse concept first shown in 2023, the new i3 will be the first saloon in the Munich firm’s revamped Neue Klasse family. It will sit on the same new bespoke electric Gen6 platform as the recently revealed iX3 SUV.
BMW iX1
The new iX3 – complete with BMW’s new-generation Neu Klasse design language – was recently unveiled at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. And now we’ve spotted it’s smaller iX1 sibling out testing; expect it to become available in late 2027.
BMW iX3 M
BMW will soon launch a fully electric M version of the recently unveiled iX3. The BMW iX3 M has now been spotted in detail, revealing not only performance brakes but also air vents on the bonnet (still camouflaged). The front also has a large air intake and looks sportier than the regular model, while the rear bumper features the new M design. We expect the car in 2026 or 2027.
BMW iX4
The third-generation BMW X4 is coming soon as a coupé-roofed version of the new iX3 EV, set to offer a range of more than 500 miles per charge. Prototypes of the new SUV have been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its unveiling, expected to take place early in 2026.
It will be the first X4 to offer an electric powertrain, the model having only offered petrol and diesel options since it was first launched in 2014.
BMW M3
We’ve spotted the new M3 EV testing on the road in the past, but these are the first spyshots of the car testing on the Nürburgring. The prototype has taken off some of his front camouflage and reveals the air intakes in the front bumper.
To enable maximum flexibility, the model will also be available with petrol-hybrid power; we expect it in 2028.
BMW X5
We spotted the next generation X5 testing in Munich. It looks certain the model will also adopt the new BMW ‘Neue Klasse’ design language. We also spotted it at the start of 2025 at BMW’s winter testing location in Sweden, where it got stuck in the snow. We expect this new model in 2026.
BMW X7
BMW has started testing the next iteration of the X7. A heavily camouflaged prototype has been spotted on public roads for the first time, revealing key details. It features a set of functional exhaust pipes, for instance, which confirms that it will stick with combustion power – although an EV is also on the cards. We expect this model to arrive in 2027.
Denza Z
Denza is the new premium brand from Chinese giant BYD. We've already seen this car revealed in concept form, and now we've recently spotted the production car testing at the Nürburgring. It's an electric coupé, with small rear seats. We expect a launch in 2026.
DS Nº7
The second-generation DS 7 will arrive in 2026, and the new SUV will be sold exclusively with electric power. It moves onto a new platform, and it will be a competitor to cars like the new BMW iX3.
Arriving eight years after the current model first went on sale, it will be the latest addition to a new-look DS range headed by the new Nº8 flagship.
Ferrari EV
We originally thought this very notable car – the first ever pure-electric car from Ferrari - would be unveiled this month, but it’s been pushed back into late 2026. Instead we got a technical preview recentlygiving information on the new platform for the car – which will probably be a crossover, as our image suggests.
It will be very powerful – around 1000bhp – and have a range of around 330 miles. We expect a full reveal around the summer of 2026, with first deliveries later in the year. It will not be a limited production model – Ferrari will sell as many as it can, though don’t expect it to be cheap…
Ford Bronco E
Ford is preparing to launch a chunky new ‘Bronco’ SUV in Europe, inspired by its iconic US-market 4x4 flagship. Plans for the model were first discovered by Autocar, and Automotive News Europe has now reported that the new American-flavoured crossover will be produced in Valencia, Spain, alongside the closely related Kuga.
Ford’s Spanish plant will build the new electrified crossover as an indirect replacement for the Focus hatchback/estate, which was retired in November 2025 after 27 years. Now further details have been revealed about this crucial new model, which is due in 2027.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
We’ve been waiting to see what the Shelby versions of the new Mustang will look like, and we now have the answer: our spyshots suggest the new model will sport a super-aggressive look and make it clear that this will be a very special and exclusive Mustang. We expect the car to arrive in 2026.
Genesis GV90
This SUV EV will be the flagship Genesis brand when it launches in 2026, and we recently spotted it testing at the Nürburgring in Germany. It’s a sister car to the new Hyundai Ioniq 9, and like that car will have three rows of seats and a healthy range of up to 385 miles.
Hyundai Ioniq 2
Hyundai is currently developing an affordable rival for the Renault 4 as it looks to reinforce its position in Europe and get significantly closer to its Kia sibling in sales terms.
The imminent arrival of the EV, which is likely to be badged Ioniq 2, shows the breadth of Hyundai’s expanding line-up as it pushes into the fast-growing new electric hatchback segment. The move is intended to bring new buyers to the brand.
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai is preparing to make a major reinvention of the Tucson, which is its best-selling model. It will give the popular family SUV a boxy new look inspired by the larger Hyundai Santa Fe.
It's expected to go on sale in the second half of 2026, and we spotted development vehicles testing on the road in Germany.
Jaguar EV
Jaguar is relaunching as a premium all-electric brand in 2026, and we recently enjoyed a journey in its first car – a Super GT saloon. Travelling in a disguised prototype, we discovered it’s very long, pretty low, and will have a range of 400 miles. Expect to see it unveiled in 2026, with first deliveries in early 2027.
Land Rover Defender Sport
Land Rover is going to capitalise on the success of its Defender model by expanding its range and introducing a smaller electric-powered Sport model in 2027. It’s possible that this car will effectively replace the ageing Discovery Sport model in Land Rover’s range. We spotted it out testing near the Land Rover technical centre in Gaydon, England.
Mazda CX-6e
Mazda is going to launch a large all-electric SUV, to be called Mazda CX-6e, and we spotted it testing in Germany. We expect it to arrive in 2026.
McLaren SUV
McLaren has long resisted the idea of building an SUV, stating that it was a sports car maker, plain and simple. However, a new management team arrived in 2025 with new ideas, and as a result we believe an SUV will be part of the company’s range by 2030; this is our idea of what it might look like.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 EV
Mercedes-AMG is set to roll out advanced new electric motor technology across a new range of “hyper-performance” models - starting with 500bhp-plus successors to the CLA 45 4Matic+ Saloon and Shooting Brake. The new motors were developed in partnership with Yasa, a British-based engineering firm acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021.
Mercedes-AMG GLA EV
AMG has starting testing of the fully electric AMG GLA EQ very early on. Theses first spy shots reveal the sporty version with large wheels a slightly modified front lip in the AMG version. We expect this car to arrive in early 2027.
Mercedes-AMG GLC
The new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV will give birth to an AMG-badged flagship in 2026 that will be one of the most powerful AMGs ever. While related to the electric SUV unveiled at September's Munich motor show, the new AMG GLC will represent a significant technical departure from that car. It will draw heavily on the AMG.EA drivetrain first revealed by the record-breaking 1341bhp GT XX research prototype.
The SUV will use three axial-flux motors to achieve an output that will push beyond 900bhp, almost double that of the standard car's 489bhp. This positions it as a direct rival to the incoming Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which is set to deliver up to 980bhp with launch control enabled.
Mercedes-AMG SUV EV
Mercedes-AMG is working on a new electric GT SUV, which will be among the most powerful cars the brand has ever made, with around 1000bhp. It’s the first SUV that AMG has developed independent of Mercedes-Benz.
The SUV will be heavily focused on road-going performance but insiders have said that it will offer variable ride height control to improve ground clearance in off-road use. We expect the car to the on the road in 2027.
Mercedes-Benz 'Baby G'
The Mercedes-Benz ‘Baby G’ will arrive by 2027 as the new entry point into a wider G-Class range being created in a similar vein to JLR's Range Rover and Defender brands. Spotted testing by Autocar spy photographers for the first time, a camouflaged mule has revealed just how much smaller than its siblings the new car will be.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT EV
The new electric GT 4-Door Coupé super-saloon will feature around 1000bhp, and is therefore poised to become one of the firm’s most powerful road cars yet. Expected soon, we spotted it testing once again recently, and it’s certainly very low and very long.
A concept car (top left) previewing the new model was revealed in June 2025, and it recently set a new electric car record by covering 3405 miles in 24 hours; this occurred at the Nardo test track in Italy.
Mercedes-Benz C EV
Mercedes will use its new MB.EA platform to create the first all-electric C-Class model, due to arrive in 2026. The company is working hard to improve its efficiency, which should yield a range of over 400 miles.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ 7
We recently spotted a prototype of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ 7-seater version testing for the first time. We expect it in 2027, with China as its main market - it's unclear whether it will also be offered in other countries.
Mercedes-Benz EQE
The curves of the current EQE have been controversial, and it looks like they are being dropped in favour of a much more conventional design when the model is replaced in 2027. It will arrive at the same time as a facelifted combustion-powered E-Class. These are the world’s first spyshots of the new EQE model.
Its proportions could, therefore, position it as a direct rival to JLR's incoming Defender Sport, a similarly conceived entry-level SUV.
Peugeot 208
The next Peugeot 208 won’t arrive until 2028 but we’ve heard that it will feature a fast GTi version. We have hopes that it will help recapture the spirit of the wonderful 205 GTi…
Porsche 718
Production of the fourth generation 718 ended in November 2025, and the original plan was for both Boxster and Cayman to become all-electric for the next generation. However, Porsche is going to continue limited production of the current high-end RS and GT4RS models. Now, with demand for electric cars poorer than forecast, the next generation 718 models will have internal combustion engine options after all – but realistically we won’t see these before 2027.
Porsche 911 (992.2) GT2 RS
The fifth-generation of Porsche’s flagship performance 911 has been spied testing around the Nürburgring Nordschleife – and looking very serious while it does so. The relatively undisguised GT3 RS- based prototype reveals widened body panels to accommodate a wider track, and a revised rear end that resembles that of the 911 Turbo.
For the first time, the GT2 RS will incorporate hybrid technology, and combined with a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat six, the new model’s power output is anticipated to be north of 750bhp.
Porsche 911 (992.2) Speedster
The notion of the powerful 911 GT3 engine in a drop-top is an exciting prospect, and it looks like that is what we’ll get with the new 911 Speedster, which we spotted out testing recently. At first it may resemble a standard Cabriolet model, but in fact features special items like centrally-located exhausts, GT3-style. The front bumper and vented bonnet are also GT3 features. We expect this model in 2026.
Porsche 911 Turbo Touring
We spotted this new 911 variant testing at the Nürburgring. While it has many features of the recently unveiled 911 992.2 Turbo S, it lacks the usual Turbo elements: a large rear spoiler and rear air intakes. We think it may be new ‘Turbo Touring’ model that will sit slightly lower than the 911 Turbo in the 911 range.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
The new all-electric Cayenne was unveiled in December, and we recently spotted the new all-electric Cayenne Coupe version out testing, almost completely without camouflage. We expect it in 2026.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT
Porsche will also launch a high-performance version, probably to be called Turbo GT. Like most Porsche GT models, it has a fixed rear spoiler. Expect to see it also in 2026.
Porsche Cayman EV
These are the clearest spy pictures yet of the new electric-powered Porsche Cayman, testing at the Nürburgring. We expect it in 2026, along with an all-electric Boxster. However, a recent change in strategy will mean that the models will remain available with combustion engine options too. The EV models were due to arrive in 2025, but delays caused by engineering, software, and battery-sourcing problems delayed the launch.
Porsche M1
Production of the current-generation petrol-powered Macan will stop in the summer of 2026, and it will be replaced by a new model codenamed ‘M1’ that will be a sister car to the Audi Q5, the third generation of which arrived in summer 2024. That will speed its development programme, and also means that for the first time in Porsche history it will offer a car that is biased towards front-wheel drive.
Range Rover EV
The first electric Range Rover will be crucial to finding sales volume and perhaps helping convert a new group of buyers to EVs. The company says 62,000 people have expressed an interest in buying the new model.
Most notably, this prototype has a completely redesigned grille from the current petrol and diesel version of the car. It’s been delayed again because of the slow market for EVs. We now expect the car to be unveiled in 2026.
Range Rover Sport EV
In addition to the all-electric Range Rover EV and the future Range Rover Velar EV, the Range Rover Sport will also be available as an all-electric model. We expect the car to also be unveiled in 2026.
Range Rover Velar EV
We spotted the new Range Rover Velar EV testing recently at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It currently looks like the Velar Mk2 will only be available as an electric vehicle, with no conventional engine offering. We expect this car to be launched in 2026.
Renault Megane EV RS
Renault is developing a range-topping performance version of the Megane E-Tech in 2026 as part of radical styling changes that will reposition the EV as a fast hatchback. The move is motivated by a desire to revive the Megane E-Tech’s appeal and reverse a sharp fall in sales of the car over the past 18 months.
Rivian R2
Rivian’s R1T electric pickup trucks have been well received in America, and now a smaller and more affordable Rivian R2 SUV is due to arrive, and we recently spotted it out testing in the USA.
The cars we spotted had massive BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain tyres and a brand-new rim design. We expect production to start in early 2026.
Skoda Epiq
We first saw this all-electric compact SUV as a concept car in 2024, and now we’ve spotted the production version out testing. It will be a sister car to the VW ID.2 and Cupra Raval, and we expect it to arrive in 2026. Skoda recently showed a new concept at the IAA Mobility show in Munich (see picture at top left). Expect the production version in 2026.
Skoda EV
Skoda is testing its new 7-seat SUV electric vehicle at the Nürburgring. It will arrive in 2026 to compete with models like the Kia EV9.
Smart
Smart is considering building a successor to the Forfour as it looks to justify the cost of creating the new #2’s all-new bespoke platform. The brand – which is co-owned by Mercedes-Benz and Geely – is going to launch major updates to the #1 and #3 models in 2026, alongside the new #5 SUV flagship model, which is arriving in showrooms now.
Volkswagen Golf R 350
Volkswagen is working on the most powerful Golf it has ever made, with plans to fit a new 25th anniversary version of the Golf R with the same turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine used by the Audi RS3.
The model is expected to arrive in 2027 and will mark a farewell for the pure-petrol Golf before its move to electrification. As stated earlier, the engine is under threat from new emission regulations.
Volkswagen ID1
Volkswagen will deliver on its long-held goal of an ‘affordable’ small electric car in 2027 with the arrival of the new ID 1.
Described by Volkswagen as a model “from Europe for Europe”, the new car will serve as the successor to the Up as a city car and become the entry point to the German firm’s range of bespoke electric ID models. Volkswagen claims the model will offer a single-charge range of at least 155 miles.
Volkswagen iD 4x4
Volkswagen could revive plans to launch a highly capable electric off-roader by using a new platform being developed by Scout Motors. The new American brand, owned by Volkswagen, is currently developing an SUV and a pick-up truck.
The Terra pick-up and Traveler SUV will both be offered with electric and range-extender powertrains and will benefit from software developed by Volkswagen’s new joint venture with Rivian. The models will be built at a new US plant under construction in South Carolina, and are due to be launched in around 2028.
Volkswagen iD Cross
Volkswagen revealed this car in concept form at the Munich IAA Mobility show in September 2025, and we recently drove it. It will effectively serve as an EV alternative to the T-Cross.
Volkswagen ID Polo GTI Club Sport
Volkswagen has announced that its new small EV will arrive in 2026. The front-wheel-drive ID Polo is due on sale towards the end of 2026 with around 223bhp from VW’s new APP550 electric motor. But we recently learned that engineers at VW’s research and development centre in Braunschweig, Germany, are also working on a more potent and focused range-topper, targeting a peak output of 282bhp.
Alongside the additional power, this flagship – in keeping with the hot Golf Clubsports that have gone before – is being conceived with a series of mechanical and electronic upgrades.
Volkswagen Touran
Volkswagen is considering launching an electric compact MPV to replace the Touran and offer a practical alternative to SUVs for family car buyers. Volkswagen may draw inspiration from earlier concepts, including the Budd-e of 2016, which was based on an early version of the MEB platform that today underpins the brand's electric cars.
Volvo EX60
The new Volvo EX60, which is set to arrive in 2026, will be the first car to sit on an advanced new platform that is highly scalable and features advanced computing technology.
The EX60 will be a key model for Volvo’s electric switch as the EV equivalent of the hugely popular XC60 family SUV, which has long been the Swedish firm’s best-seller.
Xiaomi YU7 GT
The Xiaomi YU7 GT EV has returned to testing at the Nürburgring with new updates. This time the car features a more aggressive front and rear bumper as well as a new side skirt. We expect it in 2027. Fairly new to the automotive space, Xiaomi is one of China’s largest technology firms.
