Every important new car coming in 2026 – and beyond

Audi signalled a brand new design direction with the new Concept C (that will become a new TT model), and we believe that its design will also influence a new rugged Audi SUV. Audi’s new design boss is Massimo Frascella; he used to work for Jaguar Land Rover where he helped shape the new Land Rover Defender.

Such a vehicle might sell well in the USA, and Audi is currently considering setting up a production facility in that market, like rivals BMW and Mercedes have had for decades.