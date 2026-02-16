Every Engine of the Year award winner - does your car have one?

In 2021, Autocar picked 50 of our favourite road-going engines, including the Ford small-block V8, Lotus twin-cam and Porsche air-cooled flat-six. In truth, we could have selected twice as many, but we had to draw the line somewhere.

Here, we’re instead looking at the best engines decided by the judges of the International Engine of the Year awards over the competition’s 20 year history, between 1999 and 2019. Let’s take a look: