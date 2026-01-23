Every Car of the Year winner - and how they prospered afterwards

Every year, every car released during the previous year is judged, before a final shortlist of seven cars is drawn up. Then journalists from a number of car magazines, including Autocar, come together to place their votes.

Mercedes-Benz has won the prize for 2026 with its new CLA saloon electric car. It’s only the second time the firm has won the prize. But do the judges always get it right?

Let’s take a look at all the previous winners – and how successful (or not) they proved to be: