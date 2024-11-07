Epic stars of the SEMA show 2024

Ringbrothers spent 5,000 hours transforming the G-body into ‘INVADR’. The changes include fabricating the bumpers from stainless steel, extending the rocker panels and adding a carbon-fiber scoop to the hood. Beneath lies a Duttweiler Performance-built, 3.8-litre V6 with two Precision 62mm turbochargers, pushing the unit’s output to a mighty 1246bhp.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Join us as we survey some of SEMA’s best custom cars, trucks and off-roaders…