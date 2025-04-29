Dazzling dashboards of the 70s and 80s

Its wedge design, mile-long bonnet with pop-up headlights and 17-foot (5.2 metre) body were just the start of Aston Martin’s madcap ‘70s super-saloon. Inside, the Lagonda was equipped with sensitive touch switches, which allowed the driver to change between mph and kph on the large digital screen — a world first.

There was also an “essentials services only” button for night driving, which showed just the time, speed and fuel level. It was all rather ahead of its time – too ahead in fact as it was unreliable and many of its standout features were progressively junked during the car’s 14-year production run. But today’s screen-and-touch dashboard world started with this car, for better or worse.