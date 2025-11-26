Classy stars with their classic cars

In this photo from 1966 we see John Lennon of The Beatles with his son Julian and his Rolls-Royce. The car was originally delivered to Lennon in 1965, but was damaged in 1966. He had it repaired, had it repainted in yellow, and then employed artist Steve Weaver to paint psychedelic motifs around the car. He also had extra equipment installed, including a refrigerator, record-player, television and a telephone.

It ended up in a museum, and was then sold at auction in 1985 for $2.3 million – a record auction price for a car. It’s now owned by the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria, Canada.