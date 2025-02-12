The charming junkyard gems of Old Car City, White, Georgia

And having spent two days wandering around the place, we’re inclined to agree. There are three distinct parts to the yard. First there’s the forest area, where you’ll find mainly 1950s and 1960s cars and trucks, many of which are in poor condition. Then there’s the lake, which is the oldest part of the yard. This heavily overgrown area contains cars dating back to the 1930s and is strictly off limits to everyone.

Having said that, we did manage to spend a few hours back there after signing a disclaimer stating that we wouldn’t sue the owners if we were to be attacked by a poisonous insect or reptile… Finally there’s the front yard, which is the part that can be seen from the roadside. This small lot boasts about 200 vehicles, many of which have been dragged out of the undergrowth. These are the more restorable cars, and are for sale as complete projects. Here’s a taster of what we found on our visit some years ago: