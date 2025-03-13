The cars that are our guilty pleasures

Upon its release, people laughed at the iX because of its long rabbit-toothed ‘kidney grille’ design, bizarre trapezoid front body panels and the fact that it didn’t quite fit the image of “The Ultimate Driving Machine”. Be that as it may, the iX is very comfortable and packed with tech such as an electrochromic sunroof and a powerful Bowers & Wilkins 4D audio system.

In the stock xDrive40 guise with 322bhp, it might not feel lightning quick off the line but when the iX is rolling, the instant throttle response is great fun. And honestly, we think smaller grilles on this car just wouldn’t look right when sat beside those aggressive headlights.