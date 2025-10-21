Britain’s best dead car companies

- Slide of
Car-making is hard.
Profitable car-making is a whole lot harder, and for proof you only need take a look at the failed British car companies we’re looking at here.
Some were born close to the dawn of the car, when bicycle-makers saw money in the new-fangled horseless carriage. But it wasn’t easy. Car-making at the start of the 20th century was like internet projects at the end of it - plenty tried, but only the fittest survived.
Here's a look at the best and most interesting of the ones who didn't make it:
- Slide of
Allard
Sydney Allard built almost 2000 cars between 1946-57, many of them fast, American V8-engined sports cars, although there were plenty of saloons too.
But despite an array of models, Allard’s bosses failed to assess the direction in which the automotive world was headed and thus the final model from the company - the two seater Palm Beach - was said to have been a year behind its competitors for technology and driving dynamics.
Allard collapsed in 1957.
PHOTO: Allard M1 (1948)
- Slide of
Alvis
A maker of high-quality sports cars in its heyday. Duller saloons followed, but the TC to TF series of coupés and roadsters were a handsome swansong.
Bought by Rover in 1965, car production ended two years later, Alvis becoming a military vehicles maker. It was bought by BAE Systems in 2004.
- Slide of
Austin
During much of its 83-year life, Austin was a serial maker of dependable and sometimes boring family cars. But it also produced two landmark designs. The 1922 Austin Seven was an affordable car that put much of the UK on wheels, while the 1959 Austin Mini triggered a small car design revolution.
The Mini was also available in larger sizes as the 1100 and the 1800, both advanced Alec Issigonis creations. All would be massive sellers. But it was 1973’s 1100 replacement that doomed Austin. Designed as a car for Europe, the Allegro wasn’t that and didn’t sell that well in the UK either.
By this point Austin was embedded within British Leyland’s Austin-Morris volume car division, which the company was desperate to revive. That almost came with 1980’s highly successful Metro, but the awkwardly formed Maestro and Montego follow-ups blew much of the resulting goodwill. The Austin names was dropped in 1988.
PHOTO: 1930s Austin Seven
- Slide of
Austin-Healey
A joint venture between Donald Healey and Austin saw the beautiful 1953 Austin-Healey 100 and the later frogeye Sprite successfully built and sold by BMC. But the frogeye became an MG Midget and the big Healey was eventually outlawed by US legislation, the brand name wastefully retired in 1971.
BMW considered a revival in the late 1990s using a Z3 base, but the company's exit from Rover ended that intriguing prospect.
PHOTO: Austin Healey 3000
- Slide of
Bean Cars
Bean got its name from George Bean; his company – based in Dudley near Birmingham -built artillery shells for the British military during the first world war, but orders dried up when peace arrived and he decided to enter the booming market for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. He bought the rights to make the Perry car, first developed in 1913 and a for a time it was a big seller – challenging even Morris and Austin. A remarkable 10,000 were produced.
In the meantime his son John, who was known as Jack, had built a complicated industrial company that collapsed in 1920. The firm was revived by his father in 1921 and did well for a while, especially when it started producing trucks to its range. It again faced problems and had to be rescued by steel-maker Hadfields, which owned a stake in the firm. However a series of unreliable cars hurts its reputation and it ended car production in 1929 and commercial vehicles in 1931. It was revived again in 1933 to make motor parts and engines; Standard-Triumph bought it in 1956 and thus became part of Leyland Motors in 1960.
- Slide of
Bristol Cars
This company was started in 1945 by the Bristol Aeroplane Company. That company had prospered during the war, producing famous aircraft like the Beaufighter. Orders collapsed with the arrival of peace, so the company set up a car company. For several decades the company produced expensive and often eccentric luxury cars that attracted a small but discrete base of wealthy customers.
Its final car was the Fighter (photo), a supercar that featured a 8.0-litre V10 engine from the Dodge Viper. It produced 525bhp and 525lb ft of torque, giving the car a claimed top speed of 210mph. Around 12 were ever made, and the company ceased operating in 2011. It was revived again in 2015 with a new roadster called the Bullet, but that effort failed once more in 2020.
- Slide of
Daimler
Once a supplier of motor-cars to royalty, Daimler grew out of the German company, but soon built its own models. Poor post-war management induced decline and a Jaguar takeover, its cars eventually becoming badge-engineered derivatives. It disappeared in 2010.
Jaguar retains the right to use the name on cars in many markets, but it seems less and less likely that it will ever come back.
PHOTO: Daimler DS240
- Slide of
Dawson Car Company
Dawson was started in 1918 by AJ Dawson, who used to work for Hillman. The company, based in Coventry, only made a single model, the 11-12hp, and it was too expensive for what it was. It couldn’t compete with the scale of competitors like Morris and Austin, and closed down in 1921 after only 65 cars were made. Its assets were then acquired by Triumph.
- Slide of
Gilbern
Kit-car manufacturer and virtually the only Welsh car-maker, Gilbern began selling a pretty GT component car from behind a butcher’s shop in 1959, but expensive purchase prices, added taxation and constant change of ownership saw the company shut up shop after the launch of the Genie. It went out of business in 1973.
- Slide of
Hillman
A successful maker of staple family cars, Hillman broke from the pack with its rear-engined Imp in 1963. Government interference saw it built in a new factory at Linwood, near Glasgow. The growing pains of this, reliability troubles and strikes not only undermined the Imp but dragged the Rootes Group, which owned Hillman, to its knees.
Chrysler bought Rootes in 1967, with the Hillman name dying in 1976.
PHOTO: Hillman Imp
- Slide of
Jensen
Jensen’s first car emerged in 1935. Beautiful American-powered GTs became a speciality, reaching its zenith with the 1966 Interceptor and FF, a technical tour-de-force combining four-wheel drive and anti-lock braking decades before Audi.
The financial wall was hit in 1976. A revival came in 2001 making a new car called the S-V8, but only 40 or so were built before the company closed again.
PHOTO: Jensen FF
- Slide of
Jowett
Jowett started with flat twins in 1913, but is best remembered for its advanced Javelin saloon. Jowett sank in 1954.
PHOTO: Jowett Javelin
- Slide of
Lanchester Motor Company
Lanchester is one British luxury car company that is nearly entirely forgotten today. It started in 1901 in Birmingham, but built armoured cars during the first world war. One of its cars, the Lanchester Forty (photo), was even more expensive than a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost.
It was never a particularly large company, so when demand for luxury cars collapsed with the start of the great depression in 1930, it struggled to survive. It was acquired by Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) and merged with BSA’s Daimler. Today the Lanchester trademark is owned by Tata Motors.
- Slide of
Marcos
It started in 1959 with a strange, part-wood coupé. Its 1964 1800 follow-up was handsome enough to see Marcos revived in 1981 following a 1971 demise. Its final death was in 2007.
PHOTO: Marcos 1800
- Slide of
Morris
Morris started with the highly successful Bullnose in 1913, and a post-first world war price-cutting strategy won it 51% of the UK car market. After an early 1930s stumble Morris shot back with the hugely successful Morris Eight, planned by Leonard Lord. That was followed by the 1948 Morris Minor, Britain’s first million-seller.
Lord fell out with William Morris, and then Lord reappeared as boss of arch-rival Austin, and then the two companies merged in 1952 to form the British Motor Corporation. This eventually became British Leyland, whose under-engineered Marina was Morris’s last model of consequence. The end came in 1983. The name is now owned by China’s SAIC.
PHOTO: Morris Minor
- Slide of
Panther
For a tiny business, Bob Jankel's Panther Westwinds made a big impact, starting with J72 of 1972. The De Ville was inspired by the Bugatti Royale and the six-wheeled Six got major publicity too, as did the ambitious Solo. But the car that actually sold was the ’82-90 Lima/Kallista sports car. The firm closed down in 1990.
PHOTO: Panther Six
- Slide of
Reliant
A bit of a bi-polar car-maker, producing three-wheeled grotesques at one end and the handsome, pioneering, Scimitar GTE sports estate at the other, a model serially bought by Princess Anne.
The later Scimitar SS1 was an ugly but surprisingly able sports car. The final Reliants were made in 2002.
PHOTO: Reliant Scimitar GTE
- Slide of
Riley
An admired sports model maker through the 1920s and 1930s, Riley lost its individuality following a 1938 acquisition by Morris. All models were badge-engineered Austins by the mid-60s.
It was killed in 1969 by British Leyland, but almost revived by BMW in the late ’90s. Interestingly, BMW owns the rights to the Riley name to this day.
- Slide of
Rover
Rover switched from bicycles to cars in 1904 and did well before a wobble in the 1920s. Re-energised by the Wilks brothers, acquiring a fine pre-war reputation for quality cars. That continued post-war with the P4, P5 and P6, an era coinciding with Land Rover’s birth.
Bought by Leyland in 1966, flung into the 1968 British Leyland pot to begin a slow decline and shift downmarket. Owned by BMW between 1994 and 2000, it died a miserable death as MG Rover in 2005.
Highlights during the descent included the brilliant but badly made 1976 SD1, the very successful Honda-based 200 Series of 1989 and the 75– its best-ever car. The name however lives on as Land Rover and in China as Roewe, and JLR owner Tata owns the Rover brand name.
PHOTO: Rover 3500
- Slide of
Singer
Singer graduated from bicycles to cars in 1905, with a pre-war Le Mans sportscar being its best model. The clunkingly ugly 1947 SM1500 saloon plunged it into the arms of the Rootes company, where it lived a badge-engineered afterlife until 1970.
PHOTO: Singer Nine Le Mans 1935
- Slide of
Standard
Standard sold inexpensive, unremarkable cars from 1906, and is best remembered for its odd, faux-American post-war Vanguards. It bought Triumph in 1945; the Standard name was dropped in 1963 after the Leyland takeover.
PHOTO: Standard Vanguard
- Slide of
Sunbeam
Sunbeam was the first British car to win a Grand Prix, in 1923. Part of the Sunbeam-Talbot-Darracq combine bought by Rootes in 1935, after which it was dormant until 1953.
Sunbeams became lightly sporting Rootes models, including the pretty Alpine. It was last used on the miserable Chrysler Sunbeam in 1981.
PHOTO: Sunbeam Alpine
- Slide of
Swift Motor Company
This company grew out of the Coventry Sewing Machine Company in 1901, and started quite slowly. It got properly going after the first world war but like so many other companies found it hard to compete with the economies of scale enjoyed by Austin, Morris and Ford. Its final model was the Cadet, in 1930.
PHOTO: 1926 Swift
- Slide of
Talbot
Talbot was an early 20th century Anglo-French enterprise that would end up being paired with and owned by a range of companies. It went to sleep in 1960 before its 1978 revival by Peugeot on a wide assortment of one-time Chrysler UK and Simca models. The Talbot name was last used on a van, in 1992.
PHOTO: Talbot Samba
- Slide of
Triumph
Despite decent success in the 1950s and 1960s with an exceptionally pretty range of sports and saloons cars, Triumph was run down by later owners British Leyland, with the oddball TR7 being the last car developed in-house.
That was followed by the 1981 Honda-based Triumph Acclaim, a car which raised hackles with Triumph fans, but compensated by being the first and indeed last Triumph not to breakdown with tedious regularity. Triumph Cars is another trademark still retained by BMW today.
PHOTO: Triumph TR6
- Slide of
TVR
Founded in 1947, TVR survived amazingly long considering its precarious existence. It enjoyed a brilliantly creative period under Peter Wheeler from 1981 to 2004, but rapidly faded under new owner Nikolai Smolensky, with production ending in 2007. The marque is now being revived by businessman Les Edgar.
The first fruit of this is the new Griffith, unveiled in 2017, but production cars are taking a long time to arrive.
PHOTO: TVR Sagaris
- Slide of
Wolseley
Wolseley was one of Britain’s earliest car companies. Absorbed by Morris in 1927, its cars became posher versions of Morris cars. Killed in 1975 by British Leyland, although its grand 1920s Piccadilly showroom survives as London’s fashionable Wolseley restaurant.
PHOTO: 1948-54 6/80
Close
Access control:
Open
Include in Apple News: