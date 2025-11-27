Best small electric SUVs 2025 – the practical EVs to keep your family moving

- Slide of
There are plenty of small electric SUVs to choose from, but the gap between the best and worst models is large indeed – which models should be on your shortlist, then, and which should you avoid?...
Indeed, the number of electric SUVs available to buyers has reached a point where we can separate them out into small electric SUVs and the rest. And if you've got a growing family but like the idea of going electric, this is a class of car where you're going to be looking. We class a small electric SUV as being one which measures less than 4400mm in length. And while that means that some of our favourite electric SUVs overall, such as the BMW iX3 and Skoda Enyaq, don't appear on this list, you'll still find plenty of practical electric models. Join as we look at the 10 best on sale, starting at 10 and working our way up to the best.
- Slide of
10: Alfa Romeo Junior
Alfa Romeo's first electric SUV shares the majority of its running gear with cars including the Fiat 600e, Jeep Avenger Electric and Peugeot e-2008, but don't go thinking that it's just a dirty cheat and copy of those models – because Alfa Romeo's engineers have put a greater emphasis on driver feel.
In pursuit of this, the Junior gets a limited-slip differential to improve traction, faster steering, lowered suspension and a wider space between its wheels. The result is a small electric SUV that's better to drive than its rivals, with excellent handling and real feedback being sent through the steering wheel.
- Slide of
10: Alfa Romeo Junior
To make the most of those abilities, you'll want the volcanic 278bhp Veloce model, but that's rather expensive, so we suspect that most rivers will make do with the 154bhp motor in the Junior and Speciale models. And while those models aren't slow as something like a Smart #1 Pro or Mini Cooper E Electric will beat them in a sprint to 62mph.
- Slide of
9: Fiat 600e
The Fiat 500 is undoubtedly a huge sales success, so it's understandable that the Italian brand would want to translate that success on to a larger product – and the result is the Fiat 600e. It shares plenty of parts with the Jeep Avenger you will also see in this list, as well as the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, so shares many of the same advantages – and disadvantages – as its siblings.
No matter which version you go for, you'll get a 50.8kWh battery and a 154bhp electric motor which drives the front wheels. The result is a 0-62mph sprint time of 9.0sec, and while that feels perfectly fine around town, some rivals on this list are noticeably more powerful on faster roads.
- Slide of
9: Fiat 600e
The 600e's soft suspension means it wallows a fair amount in corners, while the ride is comfortable enough over potholes and other broken road surfaces, especially at lower speeds.
The 600e may have style on its side, but it's not the roomiest of electric SUVs. An average-sized adult will find their knees touching the seat in front, for example, and the rear seats don't recline like they do in the rival Hyundai Kona Electric. At least the 360-litre boot has enough space for your holiday luggage.
- Slide of
8: Jeep Avenger Electric
It might be Jeep's first electric car, but the Avenger Electric actually has a fair amount of experience to fall back on. That's because, underneath, it shares many of its components with existing Stellantis stable mates including the Fiat 600e, Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka electric.
In some ways, the result is a more accomplished small SUV than those models. The Avenger Electric has a decent range of up to 249 miles depending on which trim you choose, and the sole 154bhp electric motor on offer is nippy enough around town. The Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and Smart #1 are noticeably quicker on faster roads, though.
- Slide of
8: Jeep Avenger Electric
The Avenger does a good job at cushioning you from lumps and bumps, but while its light steering makes weaving around tight city streets a breeze, you never feel engaged in the driving process. And while there's more ground clearance than rivals and some driving modes which are tailored to go off-road, don't expect the kind of unwavering performance you'd get from a Jeep Wrangler.
- Slide of
7: Citroën ë-C4
Buyers seeking the most comfortable of rides would do well to pay attention to the Citroën ë-C4. That's because where some rival small electric SUVs are rather firm, the Citroën is deliberately aimed at being soft, and that means you're well cushioned against imperfections on the motorway or ruts and speed bumps around town. The downside to that is more unsettled when you go over something with a sharp edge, mind, and you'll find yourself bouncing along a country road more than you would in the Smart #1.
The ë-C4 isn't especially quick – entry-level models take a full 10 seconds to reach 62mph – and nor does it have a long range, with the cheapest models offering up to 221 miles and more expensive versions only stretching that to 250 miles. And nor is it especially fun or engaging, with handling that's predictable if not especially exciting. It is quiet, though, cutting out of a lot of the road noise which some rivals let in.
- Slide of
7: Citroën ë-C4
Elsewhere, we found that the front seats are comfy and adjust well for different drivers and sizes, and we're pleased to see physical controls for the air conditioning. Plus, a couple of adults will find that they can get more comfortable in the back of the Citroën than they could in the rival Mazda MX-30 – even if the Kia EV3 is even more spacious. You'll be able to get more of your suitcases into the ë-C4's boot than you could in the Mazda, too.
- Slide of
6: Hyundai Kona Electric
If you've ever suffered from range anxiety, you'll be interested in the Hyundai Kona EV. That's because, even equipped with its smaller battery, it can officially cover up to 234 miles between charges. That figure on its own is more than some rivals can manage, but if you opt for the larger battery, it jumps to 319 miles. That's truly something and means some versions of the Kona Electric can travel further than the BYD Atto 3, Kia Niro EV and Smart #1.
There's more to Hyundai's small electric SUV than just long legs, though. Light steering makes it effortless to pilot the Kona Electric around tight low speed bends, and the brakes respond predictably, making it easy to bring the Kona Electric to a stop. It's not perfect, though – the #1 is quieter and does a better job at soaking abrupt impacts at higher speeds.
- Slide of
6: Hyundai Kona Electric
Inside, the Kona Electric doesn't feel quite as special as the #1, but everything is well put together and able to stand up to the hustle and bustle of family life. Plus, the menus on the 12.3in infotainment touchscreen are easy to understand and react quickly to your inputs. We're pleased to see physical controls for the air conditioning, too, rather than having to rely on the touchscreen.
- Slide of
5: Volvo EX30
It might be the smallest car which Volvo makes, but the EX30 has a long lineage on its side. For one thing, it's easy to drive, with even the cheapest single-motor versions able to reach 62mph in less time than any Hyundai Kona Electric, Jeep Avenger or Kia Niro EV.
The well-configured pedal responses make driving the EX30 a smooth experience, especially around town where its regenerative braking system can be at its most efficient. Plus, the balance between a comfy ride and entertaining handling is almost spot-on, with a smoother ride than you'd find in the Kona Electric or #1.
- Slide of
5: Volvo EX30
Where the EX30 begins to sutter slightly is in how far it can travel between charges, because entry-level versions have an official range of 209 miles, which is shorter than some rivals can manage. That said, you can opt for a larger 65kWh (usable capacity) battery which raises that figure to a far more manageable 295 miles. That's further than any version of the #1 could take you.
- Slide of
4: Smart #1
Like its larger sibling above, the Smart #1 is an electric SUV hailing from a brand traditionally associated with far smaller cars. It's seriously impressive, too, with even entry-level versions offering an official range of up to 260 miles between charges – satisfying the needs of most buyers. The premium model ups that figure to 273 miles, but it can’t beat the rival Kia EV3 that can travel further still in Long Range form.
- Slide of
4: Smart #1
The EV3 is also a bit smoother over rougher sections of Tarmac, but that's not to say that the #1 is ever uncomfortable. Similarly, an Alfa Romeo Junior is more fun to thread along a twisting country road, but the #1 does provide sweet enough steering if you choose the heaviest of its settings. Refinements are generally good, too.
Inside, you'll find a 9.2in digital driver's display which is bright and easy to read, and a 12.8in infotainment touchscreen which is very responsive to your inputs. We just wish there were physical controls for the air-con like you get in the EV3 and Kona Electric.
- Slide of
3: Smart #3
You may remember Smart for making tiny petrol and electric city cars which, while small in footprint, never really wowed us. These days, though, Smart is an electric car specialist and has moved on to making larger cars. The largest one currently offered is the Smart #3, which counts the Peugeot e-3008, Skoda Enyaq Coupé and Volvo EC40 among its key rivals.
- Slide of
3: Smart #3
Every version is surprisingly nippy, with the 0-62mph sprint dispatched in 5.8sec, thanks to the pulling power of its 268bhp electric motor. The range-topping Brabus model drops that time to 3.7sec, thanks to its four-wheel drive system and power hike to 422bhp, but it's a lot more expensive to buy.
Compared with its Smart #1 sibling (more on that car below) you sit lower to the ground, which is mean to give you a sportier driving experience. And while you won't be confusing the #3 with a sports car, its handling is decent, with precise, well-weighted steering. The ride is smooth over most surfaces, too.
You can't get quite as much luggage into the boot of the #3 as you can into the EC40, but there should still be enough for your holiday luggage. Plus, you'll pay less for the #3 than you would for the Volvo in the first place.
- Slide of
2. Renault 4
As the SUV sibling to the brilliant Renault 5, it should come as no surprise to see that the Renault 4 offers many of the same attributes.
No matter which version you go for, you'll get a 148bhp electric motor driving the front wheels – and which gets its power from a 52kWh (usable capacity) battery. That means an official range of up to 247 miles between charges, which is less than what some versions of the Kia EV3 above can manage.
- Slide of
2. Renault 4
The Renault 4 delivers its power in a smooth manner, but it's a shame that the brakes are so inconsistent in their delivery – still, there's a one-pedal driving mode which dials up the regenerative braking to such a degree that you rarely need to use the conventional brakes. As for handling, the 4's tight turning circle and light steering means it's a doddle to drive in the city – but on faster roads, the rival Ford Puma Gen-E has the edge.
With 375 litres of boot space, you'll fit more luggage into the Renault 4 than you would into the Jeep Avenger Electric or Smart #1. However, while leg room is decent for rear passengers, head room is more disappointing
- Slide of
1: Kia EV3
The Kia EV3 builds on what is already a successful formula. After all, the brand's other electric SUVs include the award winning EV6, and the EV9, which is among the best seven-seat electric cars. And, as you'd hope, the EV3 inherits the best parts of those models into a smaller package.
Even the cheapest versions can travel up to 270 miles on a charge, according to official figures, while the Long Range models up that number to 375 miles – more than rivals including the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mini Aceman can manage.
- Slide of
1: Kia EV3
Buyers seeking the raised-up driving position of a traditional SUV will like the EV3, while elsewhere we like the EV3's fast-responding infotainment system and physical rocker switches to control the climate. And while the EV3's interior quality isn't up there with the class best, it stacks up well against similarly priced rivals.
Speaking of pricing, you'll pay more for an EV3 than you would for a Jeep Avenger Electric or Aceman, but it still represents good value for money considering its range and how much standard kit you get for your money.
So those are the 10 best small electric SUV you can buy, to find out the one to avoid read on...
- Slide of
Lexus UX300e
It's well equipped and has a comfortable ride, but a short range and limited practicality stop this electric SUV from being anything other than a so and so competitor.
NewsletterAre you as passionate about cars as we are?
Get all the best car news, reviews and opinion direct to your inbox three times a week.