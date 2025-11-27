Best small electric SUVs 2025 – the practical EVs to keep your family moving

Every version is surprisingly nippy, with the 0-62mph sprint dispatched in 5.8sec, thanks to the pulling power of its 268bhp electric motor. The range-topping Brabus model drops that time to 3.7sec, thanks to its four-wheel drive system and power hike to 422bhp, but it's a lot more expensive to buy.

Compared with its Smart #1 sibling (more on that car below) you sit lower to the ground, which is mean to give you a sportier driving experience. And while you won't be confusing the #3 with a sports car, its handling is decent, with precise, well-weighted steering. The ride is smooth over most surfaces, too.

You can't get quite as much luggage into the boot of the #3 as you can into the EC40, but there should still be enough for your holiday luggage. Plus, you'll pay less for the #3 than you would for the Volvo in the first place.