The Best family SUVs on the market today

If any class of car were to be likened to the Swiss Army Knife, then surely it must be the family SUV. These are some of the most versatile cars around – and they need to be. This is a very popular class of car and, unsurprisingly, just about everyone makes one these days.

Our list covers cars which are available with traditional petrol and diesel power, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid power options and even a growing number of electric SUVs. Choosing the best family SUVs requires rigorous testing, however, it's a task that our experienced team of road testers are more than up to. We start at number 10 and work our way up to the car we think is best: