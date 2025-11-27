The Best family electric SUVs you can buy

It might be Audi's smallest electric SUV, but the Q4 e-tron still has plenty of the same qualities which we like about the brand's larger electric models. For one thing, its interior is both luxurious and roomy. We like that you get conventional switches for the climate controls, which makes them quicker to use on the move than the touchscreens you'll find in the Skoda Enyaq and Volvo EX40, for example. The areas you touch regularly feel more pleasant than what you'd find in the Skoda Enyaq or VW ID 4, too, with only the EX40 being substantially plusher still.