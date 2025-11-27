The Best family electric SUVs you can buy

- Slide of
The chances are that you know at least someone who drives an electric car – and if they do, the odds are that they also drive an electric SUV, so what are best options?
There's lots to consider when shopping for an electric family SUV, from whether the model you're thinking of buying will have enough range for your needs, to whether it has the kind of space to accommodate you, your family and all of your luggage easily. Fortunately, we have compiled our top 10 picks, working our way to the best:
10: Kia EV6
Our favourite version is also the cheapest, and the RWD model we recommend getting has a 225bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels. It offers performance that's average rather than spectacular but should be enough for the everyday needs of most drivers. If you do find yourself wanting more power, then the four-wheel drive dual-motor EV6 gets 320bhp, and can fire itself to 62mph in 5.3 seconds.
10: Kia EV6
In terms of range, we'd expect close to 300 miles to be possible in real-world conditions with the RWD model, and that could be enough to mean that you only need to charge the EV6 up a couple of times per week. Speaking of charging, a maximum charging rate of 258kW means that a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 20 minutes if you can find a fast enough charging point.
Bear in mind that for rear passengers, rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Ariya offer a couple of extra centimetres of head room, though you'll need to be tall to miss the difference.
9: Audi Q4 e-tron
It might be Audi's smallest electric SUV, but the Q4 e-tron still has plenty of the same qualities which we like about the brand's larger electric models. For one thing, its interior is both luxurious and roomy. We like that you get conventional switches for the climate controls, which makes them quicker to use on the move than the touchscreens you'll find in the Skoda Enyaq and Volvo EX40, for example. The areas you touch regularly feel more pleasant than what you'd find in the Skoda Enyaq or VW ID 4, too, with only the EX40 being substantially plusher still.
9: Audi Q4 e-tron
The Q4 e-tron is reasonably practical, too, with enough space for a couple of tall passengers to get comfortable on its rear bench. Indeed, there's much more knee room than in the EX40, and more head room than in the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The 520-litre boot closely matches that of the Audi Q5, too.
8: Skoda Enyaq
Further up this list you will see another brilliant Skoda, and that car owes a lot to its bigger brother, the Skoda Enyaq. This was the first electric SUV to be launched by the Czech brand, but it's set a fantastic template and remains an unwaveringly recommendable choice.
8: Skoda Enyaq
This facelifted Enyaq is available in two versions, dubbed 60 and 85. The former has a 201bhp electric motor which offers enough punch for everyday driving, but isn't as quick as rivals including the Tesla Model Y ot Hyundai Ioniq 5. The more powerful 85 model gets more power, which reduces the 0-62mph sprint time down to 6.5sec, which is quicker than most rivals. In terms of the longest range, it's the 85 which you'll want, with this being officially able to take you up to 359 miles on a full charge.
While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are both slightly more accommodating for rear-bench passengers, a couple of taller people won't struggle to get comfortable in the Enyaq. And neither of them will need to pack light for the journey, because we managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases into the boot, which is only one less than the Tesla Model Y managed.
7: MG S5 EV
If you thought that putting a family sized electric SUV on your driveway would be an expensive business, then the MG S5 EV is here to go against that theory. You'll pay less to buy the entry-level car, with its 211-mile official range, than you would for rivals including the Jeep Avenger Electric, Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq, but bear in mind that those rivals all offer longer ranges.
If you want to go further on a charge, then the Long Range model ups the official range figure to 298 miles, which puts it roughly into the same league as rivals. Doing so also gets you a stronger 228bhp electric motor, which helped the car to achieve a 0-60mph sprint time of 6.1sec in our hands. That's quicker than any Kia EV3 or Renault Scenic can manage.
7: MG S5 EV
While the S5 doesn't feel quite as airy inside as a Skoda Elroq, but taller passengers will still be perfectly comfortable on its rear bench. The boot is decently sized, too, and managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases in our tests. Just bear in mind that, unlike some rivals, the S5's rear bench can't slide back and forth or recline to liberate more leg room or boot space as required.
6: Porsche Macan Electric
You might think that electric power has no place in a sporty SUV like the Porsche Macan, but we think it makes a lot of sense – not least because the instant torque you get with electric power makes the Macan Electric ferociously fast. Even the base model, for example, can get from 0-62mph in 5.7sec. The range-topping Macan Electric Turbo, meanwhile, cuts that time down to 3.3sec.
Surprisingly, the Macan Electric feels mostly fun as well as fast. We say mostly because if you want to grin the biggest smile, then it's the Turbo that you need, because that come with all of the bells and whistles which turn this into a true driver's SUV. Still, even the lower trim versions will leave you smiling after a countryside B-road blast.
6: Porsche Macan Electric
The Macan Electric's interior is as beautifully appointed as you'd expect and is full of the latest technology. There's a 12.6in digital driver's display, a 10.9in infotainment touchscreen and, if you want it, a third screen for your front passenger to use which they can use to watch videos – and not be seen by the driver.
There's no getting away from the fact that the Macan Electric is a pricey choice, though, which stops it placing any higher up this list.
5: Tesla Model Y
It's no secret that we're big fans of the Tesla Model 3, and the Model Y copies that car's successful formula into a more family friendly SUV package.
Even the entry-level version is quick, easily outpacing the rival Kia EV6 in a sprint to 60mph. The mid-range Long Range RWD is marginally quicker, while the Long Range AWD version can blast you to motorway speeds in just 4.6sec – that's blisteringly quick for a family sized SUV.
5: Tesla Model Y
Speaking of your family, taller adults will be perfectly comfortable on the Model Y's rear bench – and thanks to the flat floor, a third passenger in the middle seat won't feel too crammed in either. Nobody will need to pack light, either, because the Model Y's boot is huge by class standards, managing to swallow more suitcases than the Renault Scenic in our tests.
Putting a Model Y on your driveway will cost you more than for a Scenic or Skoda Elroq, but it still represents a comparative bargain next to more premium electric SUVs such as the Audi Q4 e-tron or Genesis GV60.
4: Kia EV9
We think that drivers in the US state of Texas will positively adore the Kia EV9 – because it's absolutely massive. Indeed, this is one of the hand full of seven-seat electric SUVs on sale, and even if you're relegated to the third row you won't feel cramped. Large adults will comfortably have enough room in the rearmost seats.
Of course, most drivers won't be filling all of the EV9's seats all of the time, and in five-seat mode the boot is cavernous. With both the second and third rows folded away, the EV9 might as well be a van.
4: Kia EV9
Space is only one aspect, though, and the EV9 is also good to drive. All versions get the same 96kWh battery, which offers an official range of 349 miles in entry-level rear-wheel drive form, or 315 miles in four-wheel drive form. And while the RWD version we recommend isn't especially quick – the 0-62mph time of 9.4sec is respectable, if not fast – it's still enough for everyday driving.
3: BMW iX
With looks which wouldn't look out of place in a Sci-Fi film, the BMW iX is a technology showcase for the German brand. It's bristling with intelligence, and does a good job of making you feel like you're in the smartest car on the road.
A lot of that feeling comes from the interior, where you're cocooned by plush, soft-touch materials, and BMW's incredible iDrive infotainment system. We found this to have pin-sharp graphics and blistering responses, but we do wish that the main menu was a little easier to navigate. There are so many features to choose from that it can feel a bit overwhelming at first.
3: BMW iX
There's plenty of space for your family to get comfortable while you get acquainted with everything, though, with good leg, head and shoulder room– only the amount of foot space under the front seats sets things back. The boot is a bit of a disappointment, though, because at 500 litres it's less than what is offered by rivals including the Mercedes EQE SUV or Kia EV9.
Our favourite xDrive45 model gets a 94.8kWh (usable capacity) battery offering an official range of 374 miles – and that should satisfy the needs of most drivers. And despite being the entry-level model, the xDrive45's 402bhp motors can still dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.1sec.
2: Renault Scenic
In times gone by, the Renault Scenic was a fairly frumpy people carrier, but this latest version is bang up to date with styling as sharp as an Armani suit, and the kind of statistics which turn your head in its direction.
Let's start with power. There might only be one motor and battery combination available in the Scenic, but it's a very good one. The 215bhp motor offers a 0-60mph acceleration time of 8.6sec, which is plenty powerful enough for everyday driving, if not quite as fast as the Skoda Elroq or Tesla Model Y can manage.
2: Renault Scenic
Arguably more important to electric SUV owners, though, is the range – and the Scenic has plenty of that. Indeed, its official figure of 381 miles is further than any version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 or Skoda Elroq can manage.
You sit higher inside the Scenic than you would in the Kia EV6, and you get a good view over the dashboard and bonnet. A rear-view camera and all-round parking sensors should help to avoid any car park whacks, but if you need more assistance than a 360-degree parking camera is on the options list.
1: Skoda Elroq
Our favourite family electric SUV is the Skoda Elroq. It's currently the smallest electric SUV Skoda makes, slotting in underneath the larger Skoda Enyaq in the Czech manufacturer's range –but don't think that small can't be mighty, because the Elroq is simply outstanding in this class.
For a start, it's very competitively priced. Indeed, even before you take our discounts into consideration, you'll pay less for an entry level version of the Elroq than you would for most of its rivals, including the Renault Scenic and Tesla Model Y. It also helps that even the cheapest trim level, SE, comes with most of the kit you're going to want, with 19in alloy wheels, LED headlights and climate control all coming as standard.
1: Skoda Elroq
You can choose from 168bhp, 201bhp and 282bhp versions of the Elroq and it's the top-end model, badged as the 85, managed the 0-60mph sprint in 6.2sec, which is faster than the equivalent Renault Scenic.
While some family electric SUVs such as the MG S5 EV place you a little higher up inside the car, the Elroq's driving position is nonetheless very comfortable, and the seats have plenty of side bolstering to hold you in place through the corners.
