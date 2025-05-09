America’s grandest car company? The Rise and Fall of Packard

Unless you have a particular interest in classic cars, there’s no reason why you should have heard of it, yet this was once one of the grandest of all the American marques, associated – through the term ‘the three Ps’ – with the equally spectacular but now almost equally distant Peerless and Pierce-Arrow.

Furthermore, Packard was famous for its innovations (in-car air-con useful to you?), which makes its eventual fall from grace even sadder to contemplate. In an effort to keep the great name in the public eye for a little longer, we present the Packard story, told in 30 chronological chapters.

PICTURE: 1940 Packard Custom Super Eight One-Eighty Sport Sedan by Darrin – sold by RM Sotheby’s for $280,000 in 2021