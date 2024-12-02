All the most important new cars coming soon

- Slide of
It’s been an interesting year for cars and it looks like 2025 is shaping us nicely as well.
These are the cars we reckon are the ones to watch, illustrated by our spy shots and artist impressions of how they may look:
Alfa Romeo Stelvio EV
The next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV will make the switch to electric power when it arrives in 2025. It will be followed by a new Giulia saloon in 2026, and Alfa Romeo will go electric-only a year after.
Alpine A390
Even a sports car firm like Alpine can’t ignore SUVs for ever. Unveiled as a concept car in October this car will go on sale in 2025. A sister car to the Nissan Ariya, we expect a range of around 311 miles (500 km).
Aston Martin Vantage Volante
The new Aston Martin Vantage coupe was unveiled in February 2024 and features a powerful 656bhp 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, with a much-improved interior, and we love it. A convertible is next.
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
We’ve recently tested the new Vanquish coupe and it’s a terrific car. Its convertible counterpart is still under wraps however and we recently spotted it testing in England, with heavy camouflage.
Audi Q7
Audi has started on-road tests of a new, third-generation version of its three-row Q7 SUV. Set for dealerships in later 2025, the SUV will be one of the last diesel and petrol powered cars Audi launches. The firm plans to launch only electric cars from 2026, and end production of petrol and diesel cars entirely in 2033.
We're also expecting a larger Q9 model too.
Audi SQ7
We have also spotted the new SQ7 out testing as well. Expect this car later in 2025 too.
Audi A5 Sportback
The new A5 saloon and estate has recently been launched, and we’ve now seen a Sportback version out testing. Some observers believe this model will only be sold in China, so we’ll have to wait and see if it appears elsewhere.
Audi A7 Allroad
We spotted this model testing in Germany; it replaces the A6 Allroad, and will have conventional engine options. All-wheel drive is standard, and we expect the car to arrive in 2025.
Audi RS6 E-tron
Audi Sport is to resurrect the RS6 saloon as an electric-powered rival to the likes of the recently unveiled BMW i5 M60 saloon and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 saloon.
It should arrive in 2025.
Audi RS7 E-tron
We also expect the RS6 to have a more streamlined version, to be called RS7. Expect it also in 2025.
Audi Q6 Sportback 4x4 Dakar
The large Q8 e-tron SUV got itself a special Dakar version earlier in 2024, and now it seems the smaller Q6 e-tron is getting a version as well. Designed to celebrate Audi’s involvement in the famous rally race, the car we spotted testing has major ground clearance and is fitted with Toyo Open Country tyres, designed for major off-roading.
We expect the model to go on sale in 2025.
Audi Q3
The new Q5 may have been unveiled but the new Q3 remains under cover and we recently spotted it out testing in Germany. It’s longer than the current Q3, and has very different headlights and rear lights. We expect to see it on sale in early 2025.
Audi A7
We’ve spotted the new Audi A7 Avant out testing a few times, but we’ve finally managed to snap the new Audi A7 saloon. This model replaces the Audi A6 and is expected to be launched in 2025.
Bentley SUV EV
Bentley’s first electric vehicle will arrive in 2026. The SUV will be one of 10 EV and plug-in hybrid models to be launched in the space of a decade.
The first EV from the Crewe-based firm had been due in 2025 but, like other car firms, Bentley has pushed its timescales back, including its ambition to become electric-only, which is now set for 2035.
BMW iM3/M3
The BMW M3 will return for a seventh generation with the choice of either a straight-six turbo petrol engine or a high-tech EV powertrain with huge power and unprecedented dynamic ability.
Due by early 2028, the next M3 is being engineered for both powertrains in a bid to maximise its appeal and in line with BMW’s ongoing commitment to combustion power.
BMW iX3
BMW will soon begin testing the new iX3 SUV, its first model to feature the Neue Klasse design language, as final-stage prototypes have rolled off production lines in Germany.
The iX3 will be launched at the end of 2025.
BMW 3 Series
The radical new electric BMW 3 Series has hit the road for testing for the first time, as the company gears up to take on cars like the Tesla Model 3 in 2026.
Expected to revive the i3 name, the electric 3 Series will be the second model to use BMW's new Neue Klasse modular EV platform, following the launch of the closely related iX3 SUV in 2025.
BMW i4 M EV
This car is rumoured to be BMW’s first electric M car. It has carbon-ceramic brakes to match what we can only assume is rapid acceleration. The prototype shows a grille design similar to the M3 CS and M4 CSL. Expect this to be launched in 2025.
BMW X5
We recently spotted the next generation X5 testing on the public road for the first time, in Munich. It looks like the model adopts the new BMW ‘Neue Klasse’ design language. Notably, the car doesn’t have any door handles. We expect this new model in 2026.
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Zora
Four prototypes of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Zora recently arrived at the Nürburgring for testing. This new high-performance C8 will be the second model to receive a hybrid system, following the C8 E-Ray, but the main power comes from a twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8. Expect total power of around 1000bhp, and we expect it on sale in the summer of 2025.
Cupra Raval
Volkswagen is developing a new small electric car to be called ID.2, and Cupra is developing a version of it too. Expect it in 2025.
Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroën is gearing up to launch a new version of the C5 Aircross in 2025 that will effectively become its flagship model and gain electric power for the first time.
Citroen has committed to focusing on main-segment models in the future. As a result, it will not replace the slow-selling C5 X, but that saloon’s more popular SUV sibling will survive into a new generation.
DS Automobiles DS8
This is the new flagship SUV EV from DS. We expect two power options – one with around 200bhp with a single motor, and another with two motors and 300bhp. Expect it on sale in early 2025.
Ferrari Roma Mk2
We recently spotted the car we believe is the next Roma out testing in Maranello, the hometown of Ferrari in Italy. The prototype is very heavily camouflaged and only the daytime running lights shine through the camouflage. Similar in size to the current model, the interior was also camouflaged and appears to be new. Expect this car in 2025 or 2026.
Ferrari EV
Ferrari hasn’t said what form its first EV will take, but it will feature in-house batteries, motors and electronics. The CEO has driven a prototype but would only say: “I like it a lot.” This is our guess of how it might look.
Ferrari F173 M - SF90 Mk2
We recently spotted this car testing in Italy wearing its full body for the first time. It’s a follow up to the SF90 model, and will feature a hybrid engine, like the SF90. We expect it to arrive in 2025.
Ford Ranger Super Duty
We recently spotted this rugged Ford Ranger testing in Dearborn, Michigan, and we believe it’s the prototype for the 2026 Ranger Super Duty. Designed for serious off-roading, it’s being developed by Ford Australia and will be available globally.
Ford Fiesta
Ford is planning a new range of small electric cars on a new platform which will bring successor vehicles to the Fiesta and Focus, and also for the next-generation Puma. The new cars will launch first in America in 2026 before coming to Europe. Ford boss Jim Farley has made it clear that he wants to be able to compete with both the upcoming Tesla Model 2 and the large number of cheap electric cars from China.
Honda Prelude
We saw photos of the concept version of this car earlier in 2024, but now the production car is out testing in Germany. The Prelude will inherit the self-charging hybrid setup and CVT gearbox from the Civic. The car is expected to be launched in mid 2025.
Hyundai Nexo
Hyundai is working on a new generation of its hydrogen fuel cell-powered Nexo crossover. The second-generation model, which sports a boxy new look modelled on the Santa Fe, is set to swap to a smaller and more durable fuel cell stack that will power more efficient batteries and motors. It’s not clear yet what countries this car will be sold in.
Hyundai Palisade
This second generation Palisade looks like it will adopt the same design language we’ve seen with the new Hyundai Santa Fe. We expect two new engines: a 2.5-litre Hybrid, and a new turbocharged 3.5-litre V6. We expect this car in 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai’s N division is putting the finishing touches to a hot new version of the Ioniq 6 saloon, which it hopes will bring Porsche Taycan levels of performance and dynamic agility.
“Going forward in Europe, Hyundai is developing Hyundai N as a pioneer of high-performance EVs,” the brand said recently. “Our customers will benefit from technological developments that will make EVs even more attractive in the future.”
Jaguar EVs
Jaguar is shortly about to revamp its entire model range as the brand goes all-electric from 2026. The first clue we’ll have is in December of 2024, when a concept version of a new four door ‘GT’ electric car will be unveiled, ahead of a production car launch in 2026. Expect a range of 440 miles (708 km), rapid charging and 575bhp.
After that will be a sleeker model (pictured left) and then an SUV (pictured right), which we expect in 2028.
KIA EV2
The Kia EV2 is a new affordable electric hatchback earmarked for launch in 2026 and has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time. A small, high-riding hatchback to rival the new Renault 5, it will sit on the same platform as Kia’s flagship electric cars, the EV3, EV6 and EV9.
Jeep Recon
The Jeep Recon 4x4 has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time ahead of its launch in 2025. New images of the prototypes captured in Michigan, USA, reveal that the production car remains faithful to bluff, Wrangler-like proportions.
All the Recon prototypes spotted on the road were electric, but it's possible that the car will also gain a hybrid powertrain shortly after launch.
KIA EV4
This car was unveiled as a concept car in October 2023, and we recently spotted the new production version out testing. This new electric car will come as a saloon and a hatchback and is based on a new architecture called E-GMP. We expect a range of over 300 miles (500 km), and the car to be on the road in 2025.
Mercedes CLA
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will be revealed in early 2025 with the choice of two battery-electric powertrains or an all-new petrol engine that promises diesel levels of efficiency.
Mercedes-AMG CLE 63
The new mild hybrid Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 has powerful performance, a redesigned interior and sporty styling over the standard car. Some 442bhp and 560 Nm of torque is delivered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V8 petrol engine. We’ve also seen a convertible version of the car testing too.
Mercedes-AMG E63
The Mercedes-AMG is losing its V8 engine for a straight-six plug-in hybrid. Figures are still unknown, but it’s claimed AMG is targeting more than 700bhp and 516lb ft (1200 Nm).
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT EV
The new GT 4-Door Coupé will feature 1000bhp of power in an electric super-saloon that will begin testing soon. Arriving in 2025, this will likely be the firm’s most powerful road car yet.
We spotted it testing once again recently, and it’s certainly very low and very long.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
The Mercedes GLC model will become an EV in 2026. We do know that the car will be based on the MB.EA platform and we gather it will have an architecture that will allow a range of 450 miles (720 km) and recharging to 300 km in just 10 minutes.
Nissan Leaf
We recently spotted the third generation Nissan Leaf electric car out testing for the first time. It is dropping the hatchback shape and is becoming a crossover. We expect to see it launched in 2025.
Porsche 718 EVs
The electric successors to the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman, due to launch in 2025, will be built on the same production line as the combustion-engined models. This clever arrangement will allow Porsche to easily adjust production to meet demand at a time when consumer adoption of electric cars is uncertain.
Porsche Cayenne EV
The next generation Porsche Cayenne is going all-electric. We saw some early Cayenne EVs testing at the Nürburgring in 2023, but we have recently spotted the car winter testing near the Arctic circle. Expect to see the car formally for the first time in 2025, as a 2026 model.
Porsche 911 992 GT2 RS
This car may wear GT3 clothing, but the engine noise we heard at the Nordschleife suggests it definitely has a turbocharged engine. We reckon it will feature a 4.0-litre engine, but it’s early days here – we don’t expect this model to arrive until 2026 at the earliest.
Range Rover EV
The first electric Range Rover will be crucial to finding sales volume and perhaps helping convert a new group of buyers to EVs. The company says 16,000 people have expressed an interest in buying the new model.
We recently spotted the new all-electric Range Rover EV testing at the Nürburgring. Most notably, this prototype has a completely redesigned grille from the current petrol and diesel version of the car. We expect the car to be on the road in the first half of 2025.
Range Rover Sport Electric
In addition to the all-electric Range Rover Electric and the future Range Rover Velar Electric, the Range Rover Sport will also be available as an all-electric model. We recently spotted it testing in England. We expect the car to be unveiled in early 2025.
Renault Clio
The next-generation Renault Clio is set to ditch pure-petrol engines and go hybrid-only when it arrives in 2025. It will also introduce several new design cues, as shown in our pictures of a new prototype spotted testing on public roads. These include a more prominent nose as well as twin-decked lip spoilers at the rear.
Skoda Kodiaq vRS/RS
Skoda is working on a hot vRS version of its Kodiaq Mk2 SUV which we believe will have pure-petrol power. The previous Kodiaq vRS was a strong seller in its first generation, launched initially with diesel power before switching to the Octavia vRS’s 242bhp petrol engine.
Subaru Outback
We just got our first look at prototypes of the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback, revealing big design changes for the popular off-roader. It’s much more of an SUV than the current model, with a boxy design that should prove very practical. Expect to see it on sale in 2025.
Tesla Model 2
The market is demanding cheaper electric cars and we can certainly see this model selling like hot cakes, if and when it arrives. As with everything that Elon Musk does, it’s unlikely to be boring. We like to think this car could be on the road in 2025.
Toyota SUV EV
We saw this new Toyota EV on the road for the first time in 2023. This prototype is a pure electric vehicle, but the model will also be available as a plug-in hybrid. In terms of size, the new model is similar to the Yaris Cross; we expect to see this car officially in late 2024.
Lexus LFR
Toyota is testing a road-going version of its new GT3 race car. We suspect it may be a successor to the famous Lexus LFA supercar, and as such may receive the name LFR. Our photographer watched as the car moved silently before a conventional engine kicked in, suggesting this car will be a hybrid, with a V8 engine.
Toyota Celica
Toyota has confirmed that it’s working on a new Celica, 18 years after production of the sports car ended. Discussion on reviving the model name has been rife for years and Autocar was told in 2023 that a reborn Celica was being considered as part of a new-era of electric Toyota sports cars. But now it’s official.
Toyota GR Corolla GRMN
Toyota unveiled the GR Corolla recently but we recently spotted a new and more powerful GRMN version out testing at the Nürburgring. The main visual difference is a much larger rear wing. We expect it to go on sale in both Europe and North America in 2025.
Volvo ES90
Volvo is gearing up to launch the ES90 as its first electric saloon – and it will serve as a premium flagship for the firm’s next wave of five advanced EV models. The new car is a sister model to the combustion-engined S90 and will be revealed in March 2025. It’s been developed with a focus on the Chinese market, although it will be sold worldwide.
Volkswagen Golf R Club Sport
We believe Volkswagen is working a new version of the Golf R, and will use the famous Cub Sport name. Expect big power, with handling tuned for the race track.
Volkswagen ID.2
Volkswagen released a concept version of its new ID.2 small EV in 2023, and we recently spotted the production car version out testing on the Nordschleife circuit for the first time. Our spyshots suggests that the new model will be based on a shorter version of the body used for the ID.3.
Volkswagen Scirocco
Volkswagen has launched ideas for a new electric-powered Scirocco as a part of a joint project with Porsche, Audi and Cupra. Expect a launch in 2028 if approval is granted the company.
