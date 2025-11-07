All the most important new cars coming in 2026 & beyond

We originally thought this very notable car – the first ever pure-electric car from Ferrari - would be unveiled this month, but it’s been pushed back into late 2026. Instead we got a technical preview recently giving information on the new platform for the car – which will probably be a four-door GT, as our image suggests.

It will be very powerful – around 1000bhp – and have a range of around 330 miles. We expect a full reveal around the summer of 2026, with first deliveries later in the year. It will not be a limited production model – Ferrari will sell as many as it can, though don’t expect it to be cheap…