54 of the most obscure cars ever made by General Motors

Although it was a big seller in the early days, the Citation is remembered with little fondness in North America nowadays, and hardly at all elsewhere. It started out as a very popular US answer to the wave of front-wheel drive Japanese compacts, but problems soon became apparent: dubious build quality, a problem with the rear wheels locking under braking and the fact that examples lent to the media to test seemed much better put together those bought by customers.

Sales crumbled, and the once heralded Citation disappeared in 1985 after being in production for just five years.