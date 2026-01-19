50 of the biggest missed opportunites in the automotive world

Ford Ecosport (2014)

Ever since the arrival of the Mondeo in 1993, Ford of Europe has churned out one great after another. But the original Indian-built Ecosport wasn't one of them, as we made clear when we drove it:

"It’s a long time since a new Ford was as bad as the Ecosport. It may not be a European-hailing car and it may be due an early revision to address its failings, but customers won’t care and neither should we. Its perceived quality is regrettable, its diesel powertrain is rough and flat, and its chassis is so rudimentary that it could even damage Ford’s prized reputation for dynamic excellence".

