21 of the best French cars ever built

The Alpine A110 we know today as a brilliant sports car owes a huge amount to the original A110 that arrived in 1961. It followed the earlier Alpine A108 that set the mould for this glassfibre-bodied machine. There was a four-seat GT4 version of the A110 built in an attempt to broaden the car’s appeal, but it was the sleek two-seater that became the seminal Alpine model.

Motorsport success came hot on the heels of the car’s launch, with power progressively increasing to a maximum of 138bhp from Renault-sourced, rear-mounted motors. This gave great traction for rallying, though it could also make the Alpine a handful at the limit. Even so, the car endured until 1977, even built alongside the more sophisticated A310, and the A110 was also produced in Brazil, Bulgaria, Spain and Mexico, with 8139 made in total.