Two Saturdays ago an email hit my inbox bearing news that the Bugatti Chiron’s production-car speed record was toast.

This was notable for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Satuday is a curious time for a big press release to land. Saturday is for sanding windowsills. The only only other workish-related email I received that afternoon was a more weekend-appropriate one drawing my attention to a 7.0-litre Lister for sale.

The second noteworthy detail in the email was the company that had done the toasting. It wasn’t any of the usual suspects, who tend to pass the trophy among themselves, but BYD’s luxury arm Yangwang.

What business does the subsidiary of a Chinese car conglomerate famous for vertically integrated efficiencies in EV manufacturing have in smashing the most prestigious road car record around? As much as anyone else. And it has worked.

Two weeks ago few people knew that the U9 Xtreme or even Yangwang existed. Now we’re muttering about how the car’s 1200V electrical architecture, Blade battery and quartet of electric motors can pump out 2958bhp reliably enough to send it to 308.4mph. That’s 4mph faster than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. It’s 138m per second. London to Leeds in just 25 minutes.

It’s a stunning achievement, seemingly from nowhere. A real scalping of the establishment. An underdog triumph! (Only joking: BYD’s market cap is $99bn, more than VW’s and GM’s combined.) Yet I’ve been strangely apathetic. I can’t escape the feeling that this effort, although audacious and requiring prodigious nerve from Marc Basseng on the 2.5-mile straight at Papenburg, has a whiff of gratuitousness.

Don’t they all? Well, not really. Bugatti and Koenigsegg engage in this kind of activity because it’s a core part of their identities. Each record represents years and years of fine-tuning. Yangwang? It will build 30 examples of the U9X, so this wasn’t just a mad one-off held together with liability waivers. Yet the company also makes the vast U8 SUV and a BMW i7 rival: it isn’t a top-speed specialist.