More often than not, a new car company CEO arrives with a lengthy to-do list and problems to fix.

In the case of Katrin Adt, she takes the reins at a time when Dacia's ascent has taken it to behind only Volkswagen for retail sales in Europe. Even in Germany, it's a top-five brand.

The Dacia formula is working, and Adt's predecessor Denis Le Vot would certainly have got his deposit back for how well he left Dacia.

Adt is hugely respectful of the work of her "very esteemed predecessor" and her intention is "to continue that success story but in a different world".