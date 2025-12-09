A visit to the Guangzhou motor show recently threw up an important question: does China's accelerated development point to the future of automotive globally or merely its own?

China is leading on battery tech but its gung- ho, bitterly fought and highly cash-intensive battle to appeal to local customers in other areas is widening the gulf to Europe's car industry.

Many of the new models at the show were massive. For example, the new IM LS9, a mid-market, family- oriented, plug-in hybrid SUV, was almost 5.3m