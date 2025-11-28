In June 2021, Thierry Bolloré gave his only sit-down interview with Autocar in the middle of a two-year stint as JLR’s CEO.

Bolloré started the modern evolution at JLR and outlined his desire for the firm to focus less on the scale it craved in the 2010s and more on becoming a financially sound business built on creating more profitable models, the star among them a reborn Jaguar.

Four years on, where are those models? Derivatives aside, the last all-new model JLR revealed that is currently on sale is the Range Rover Sport, shown in May 2022.