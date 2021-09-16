Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

You know what you’re getting with Ssangyong: no-nonsense motoring at the market’s cheap end. The newly updated Tivoli is a prime example: with a revised interior and tweaked exterior looks, it majors on what the firm does well without getting lost in any fripperies.

Having said that, there is a new tablet-style infotainment screen, so clearly even Ssangyong isn’t immune to trends. There are also redesigned climate control buttons that help smarten things up (the temperature dials even have knurled-look plastic), plus customisable digital dials.

Externally, styling tweaks have been made in an attempt to make it stand out against rivals such as the Citroën C3 Aircross and Nissan Juke. It’s a crowded pool in which the Tivoli swims, and although the revised look modernises it, it’s still no standout.

The interior holds up pretty well. The layout within the infotainment isn’t the most modern-looking, but it’s clear and easy to operate, while physical buttons for the climate control help usability.

The Tivoli also scores well with how much room it has inside. Four adults could quite easily take a long journey, although they would need to pack light, as the boot is fairly shallow.