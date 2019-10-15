Porsche Macan Turbo 2019 review

On the move, the Turbo feels very familiar. For starters, apart from the larger 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and some new materials the interior is pretty much identical. For an SUV you can sit remarkably low thanks to a wide range of seat adjustment, while the three-spoke steering is exactly the same as the one you get in a 911. As you’d expect, everything has a top notch look and feel, although the clunky digital displays for the climate control are a reminder of the old heart that beats under the new clothes.

Even the new engine sounds and feels similar to the one it replaces, delivering effortless, rapid acceleration but in the same slightly characterless way. An optional sports exhaust adds a distant baritone and some cracks and pops, but the combination of near flat torque curve, seamless seven-speed PDK and terrific four-wheel drive traction means even hard acceleration feels less dramatic than the numbers (0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, or 4.3 seconds with Sport Chrono) suggest. The V8 in the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 knocks it into a cocked hat for noise and drama, while in terms of raw outright pace the Turbo doesn’t have as decisive performance advantage over the S as you’d hope.

Still, as ever the Porsche’s abilities in the corners leave your head spinning. Such is the car’s ability to disguise its height and portly 1,945kg kerb weight that if Sir Issac Newton were around today then a quick blast in the Turbo would have him flicking through the pages of his Principia and frantically double-checking all his calculations about the laws of motion.

Point the stubbier nose into a corner and you’ll discover plenty of bite from the front axle, while the Macan rotates quickly and resists roll with a cast iron resolve, helping the car to scythe from entry to apex and onto the exit with uncanny grip and poise. Agility is further enhanced by the trick torque-vectoring rear differential that allows you to get on the throttle earlier by overdriving the outside rear wheel to have you pointing straighter sooner. And of course there’s typical Porsche weight and precision to the controls that makes it more involving than any other car of its type, while even the standard brakes tirelessly haul the Macan down from big speeds.