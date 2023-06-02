Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive

You might well wonder why any of us should get particularly excited about the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic, driven here in the UK for the first time.

This is yet another limited-edition (and sold out) supercar that costs a fortune and, even in the narrow context of the 992-generation 911, doesn't actually debut anything fresh beyond some admittedly delicious details. A whiff of style-over-substance emanates from the 1250-off Sport Classic, even if it does look oil-spill slick.

Its core elements are well known. The body is 911 Turbo specification, hence the Christina Hendricks hips. So is the engine, although for this application Porsche has detuned its twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat six from 572 to 542bhp, 110lb ft of torque also being lost in the process. At this point, it’s worth remembering the Sport Classic costs a full 718 Boxster more than the epic Turbo, at £214k.

The manual ’box and suspension are also familiar, and if you spent enough on a Carrera S, you could get close to recreating the offbeat cabin, down to the lovely open-pore wood dash trim. Note, though, that the green-hued tacho referencing the phosphorus of the original 1964 911 is unique – and plain beautiful.

Note also that this car, despite the asking price, isn’t a creation of Porsche’s GT division. That’s why it doesn’t get the double-wishboned front axle from perhaps the only other 911 that matches the Sport Classic for specialness, the GT3, nor that car’s heavenly 9000rpm 4.0-litre flat six. It’s instead a product of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, which has always been openly concerned more about matters of style.