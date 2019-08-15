Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet 2019 UK review

For now, the Carrera 4S Cabriolet is the most expensive version of the new 992-generation Porsche 911.

Interestingly, it’s not the most expensive open-air 911 that can currently be bought from new. Porsche launched the latest 911 Speedster earlier this year, and although it’s built upon the old 991-generation underpinnings, it’s still on sale.

Whether the £108,000 4S Cabriolet represents better or worse value for money than the £207,000, GT3-engined Speedster is an interesting debate. Perhaps we’ll have a better idea what the outcome would be in a moment.

In this instance, your money buys a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat six whose 444bhp and 391lb ft are distributed to both axles by an electronically controlled (and newly water-cooled) multi-plate clutch. The system defaults to a heavily rear-biased setting but is constantly shifting the division of torque to maximise traction.

On the subject of traction, the new 911 is also able to sense when the road is wet via splash-detecting microphones in the front wheel arches (the technology for rain-sensing wipers can only detect when it's actually raining) and will recommend you adjust the ESP setting accordingly. For extra anorak points (sorry), this is actually a system that Porsche had developed to 'functional maturity' as far back as the mid-1990s.