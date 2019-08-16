Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian X 2019 UK review

The new styling creates instant impression of extra presence – something the outgoing L200 lacked in comparison with rivals such as the Ford Ranger and Mercedes-Benz X-Class. All models, even the entry-level, shorter-cab 4Life are well equipped to cope with a growing demand for gadgetry. There’s now a new top-spec model called Barbarian X — tested here — on sale at £32,200, which with the almost-as-plush Barbarian should attract around 40% of customers.

Overall styling has been changed to adopt the 'Dynamic Shield' style already seen on the Outlander (Mitsubishi’s other big UK success) and smaller ASX SUVs. It’s far more modern and assertive; the clamshell bonnet has been raised 40mm to improve the view over the bonnet from the driver’s seat and the new LED headlights are mounted 100mm higher than before. The squared-off wheel arches and tougher-looking rear styling (with new LED tail-lights) also give a more contemporary look.

The interior is plusher and more car-like, with better-looking and more comfortable seats, a thicker-rimmed steering wheel, more fascia brightwork and screen-based gadgetry that's the equal of what you'd find in a well-equipped saloon. The Barbarian X gets bespoke 'six-pack' seat styling with sporting-type side bolsters, plus LED interior lighting. Mitsubishi is stressing the L200’s new comforts because its marketing people reckon buyers reluctant to embrace a new diesel SUV may find it easier to change to a civilised pick-up.

Mitsubishi makes much of the Barbarian X’s breadth of performance, and the model certainly demonstrated this on test. It impressively tackled a difficult off-road course, making best use of its four-mode, electronically controlled four-wheel drive system (complete with hill descent control) and coping impressively with extremely slippery mud, even though its 18in alloy wheels were clad with normal-duty road tyres.

Furthermore, it easily towed 3.5-tonne loads (trailer and caravan towing are very important to L200 owners), and it copes much more easily with narrow and tight roads than its 5.3-metre overall length would lead you to expect. The accurate and nicely weighted hydraulic power steering helps with placing the vehicle in tight going, too.

The Barbarian cruises easily with faster traffic on motorways, which should sharpen its sales appeal to former SUV buyers. Wind noise is lower than in the previous model, while the tall, 60-series tyres (on 18in wheels) generate surprisingly little roar on coarse bitumen and help to reduce surface niggles. This is no luxury saloon, but it has a surprising feeling of tautness for a body-on-frame vehicle. The suspension feels reasonably supple (and the cart-spring rear quite well controlled) even in extremis. You’re aware of body roll when you drive near the limit, but cornering grip is sure and safely biased towards understeer on wet roads or loose surfaces.