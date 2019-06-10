Mitsubishi ASX 2019 review

What is it?
It’s hard to ignore the Mitsubishi ASX’s perennial problem: outstanding rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ateca. The ASX is an aged car - first launched in 2010 and with numerous facelifts since - so it’s no surprise that it’s time for another reinvention to keep up with newer models.
Why no all-new ASX yet? Word is that Mitsubishi has held off launching a new model until it can fully utilise the platforms and technology provided by its alliance with Renault-Nissan, formed in 2017.
Then there’s the recently launched Eclipse Cross. Confusingly, it’s also a Qashqai rival, but the plan is that a next-gen ASX will be more compact than today’s, aligning it with the Nissan Juke. For now, the ASX and Eclipse Cross are competing in a similar space, albeit with the ASX being slightly smaller and cheaper.
This latest ASX facelift includes a new front end, bringing the design in line with the revised L200, extra safety systems such as a low-speed braking system and updated infotainment, increasing the screen from seven to eight inches as well as offering TomTom nav and real-time traffic information.
The engine line-up is also simplified with just one option, a 148bhp 2.0-litre petrol with five-speed manual or CVT and two- or four-wheel drive.
The Apprentice
Personally I found the ride
Personally I found the ride good, the refinement dire and the manual gearbox spiteful but it looks decent and is a useful size, it does really needs scrapping now.
Tuatara
Nice face shame about the rest
I liked the look of the original ASX, but this revision has scrubbed up well. Makes me laugh when I read negative comments about interiors because they all appear fetching to my eyes, but I guess that's to be expected given that my car is 12 years old.
time to throw the towel in
For £26k you should be getting something pretty good that you enjoy driving, this sounds anything but.
Also, only a 5 speed manual gearbox option in a 2.0 car, is it the nineties?
