Mitsubishi ASX 2019 review

Behind the wheel of the four-wheel-drive, CVT-geared model, predicted to be the most popular in the line-up, it’s quickly comfortable with good ergonomics and easy-to-use functions, something that Mitsubishi says is intentional with the ASX.

On the road, it’s hard to hide the fact this is a near 10-year-old car with failings far more obvious than its newer rivals.

On flat roads with sensible, linear acceleration, the ASX is pleasant enough; it's not slow, the CVT is fairly smooth and refinement is acceptable. But push it beyond the most gentle of throttle openings, and the engine's roughness becomes apparent and the CVT gearbox noisily flares the revs in an effort to deliver the requested acceleration.

The steering is nicely weighted but always a little lacking in responsiveness and feedback, which makes mild cornering less enjoyable given the ASX demonstrates decent enough body control to allow some fun around the odd bend.

And there’s the ride comfort, which only worsens as you get faster. It’s softly sprung yet seems to pick up every undulation in the road, even at times when the road appears smooth.

That, then, is not a great school report for the driving dynamics of the ASX, especially when compared with its main rivals. But for all our grumbles, its buyers - typically empty nesters or young families - are most likely to drive the car at its best temperament (gently, with no sharp acceleration or movement) and won’t experience the same foibles that we have.

We didn’t have the chance to test the ASX’s 4WD capabilities but we're told it does have better ground clearance, at 190mm, than its slightly bigger sibling, the Eclipse Cross.

Inside, the bigger touchscreen features Apple CarPlay, DAB and Bluetooth as standard, while the top trim Dynamic has TomTom sat-nav. The touchscreen is rudimentary in comparison to rivals, particularly the Volkswagen Group-owned Ateca and Skoda Karoq, but there is a charm in its simplicity: there’s no delay on the touchscreen and it’s easy to find the desired function – which isn’t the case with many far pricier cars.

There’s also good rear leg space for the segment, though a 6ft peer proved head room isn’t quite good enough. Materials can’t match the Ateca, but plastics – at least higher up – appear good quality and soft to touch.