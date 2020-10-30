Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review

From £57,7908
Latest-generation plug-in tech offers excellent refinement and really useful electric-only range
Matt Prior
by Matt Prior
30 October 2020

What is it?

The Mercedes-Benz rollout of plug-in hybrid models continues apace. This, the GLE 350de, is a big SUV.

Of the 10 SUVs Mercedes currently offers, it and the GLE Coupé sit around seventh and eighth in the size rankings, below only the GLS and G-Class.

Although it’s a big SUV, it’s five-seat only (pure internal-combustion GLEs can have seven seats) on account of the fact that it has a 31.2kWh battery (with a usable capacity of 23.4kWh) beneath the boot floor. At the front, a 134bhp electric motor assists a 192bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in providing four-wheel drive.

What's it like?

Running on electric only, this relatively big battery gives more than a token range, at 61.5 miles officially. We saw around 60 on a cold grey day. It can charge at up to 22kW, which replenishes the battery in an hour.

It’s the sort of versatility that will make cars like the GLE an attractive idea – especially with a CO2 figure of 29g/km – for those who can charge overnight or at work in daily running and retain more oomph for family life. A towing limit of 2700kg is enough for a big horse trailer.

The drivetrain operates rather pleasingly and seamlessly. There are different drive modes, from fully electric through to battery preservation, in case you want to retain your charge for use later.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2020 review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review
Suzuki Across Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Across 2020 UK review
BMW 4 Series 420d 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 4 Series 420d M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

In hybrid and EV modes, steering wheel paddles adjust the amount of regenerative braking you get, from mild coasting all the way through to relatively heavy braking; although because the car always ‘creeps’ like a conventional automatic at low speed, there’s no true one-pedal driving.

And once you’ve understood those modes, and the charging, the 350de operates just like any other GLE. There’s great fit in the cabin, although some metallic plastics that are more obviously plastic than the metal they’re trying to look like, and a hugely comprehensive infotainment layout that you’ll finally work out how to use just as the lease deal finishes.

Should I buy one?

The driving experience combines a pleasing steering system and a ride that ripples a little on rough surfaces but is for the most part extremely composed and refined.

I liked it rather a lot.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5

xxxx

30 October 2020

Do all phev tax dodgers have an electric interior heater, just asking

Andrew1

30 October 2020
XXXX, daft as an XXX movie.

scrap

30 October 2020

Autocar have thrown a mix of GLE and GLC images together here. Which car did you review again?

xxxx

30 October 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

XXXX, daft as an XXX movie.

of which you know all about

adrian888

30 October 2020

In a few years when i can afford a used one. A combination that i suspect may gain popularity when poeple realise the realworld shortcomings of petrol for towing or economy. happy with my current diesel PHEV Volvo and ideal for towing my caravan so this will be a good replacement in a few years. 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2020 review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review
Suzuki Across Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Across 2020 UK review
BMW 4 Series 420d 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 4 Series 420d M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X 2020 UK review
View all latest drives