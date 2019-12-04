Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de Coupe 2019 review

Mercedes-Benz, by its own admission, was late in joining the SUV Coupe ranks, preferring to sit back and take a wait-and-see approach as its more progressive premium brand rivals led the way into what has now become an indispensable part of any large scale luxury car maker’s line-up these days.

But after tasting initial sales success at the more profitable end of its line-up with the first-generation GLE Coupe, it has wasted little time in launching this new second-generation model, which boasts both more resolved exterior styling and greater interior luxury than its predecessor launched in 2015.

The new GLE Coupe is aimed directly as the likes of the Audi Q8, BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Unlike the model it replaces, though, it is not merely a re-bodied version of the GLE SUV.

To help provide it with a more individual appearance than previously, Mercedes-Benz has rung the changes, giving it a 62mm shorter wheelbase than its more upright US-produced sibling at 2935mm among other measures. Compared to the old GLE Coupe, though, it has grown; length is up by 39mm at 4939mm, width has increased by 7mm to 2010mm while its height is a scant 1mm lower than before at 1730mm.