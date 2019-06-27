Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2019 long-term review

We say fourth generation, but you could argue it’s only really the second given the A-Class’s radical transformation in its previous generation from futuristic, spacious, ahead-of-its-time MPV-supermini mash-up to, dimensions-wise, a meat and two veg family hatchback pitched right at the heart of the European family hatchback market.

The last A-Class was a staple of the UK’s top 10 bestselling cars list each month, buyers attracted to it in their droves by the attractive £199 per month PCP deals that were regularly being advertised as the most affordable way into Mercedes ownership. It worked: the A-Class was a key reason behind Mercedes’ march to the top of the premium brand sales charts in the UK and the fourth-top-selling brand overall.

While we’re here, that’s quite a remarkable statistic. Mercedes sold more cars in the UK last year than Renault, Peugeot and Toyota to name just three, and the A-Class is one of the biggest players in the family segment in the way the Mégane, 308 and Corolla were a decade or two ago. Premium really is the new mainstream.

There are three different engines initially available from dealers who are tasked with continuing that success. Yet there are so many subplots within the range that this will be a long-term test with a twist.

For starters, KT18 RZA you see here is a car we’ll be saying goodbye to much earlier than we normally would, for by the time the year is out another shiny new A will be along replace it.

Why so? To try to get as broad an experience as possible in the new A-Class. Early drives have suggested it is a car that can be specced in different ways to alter its character so dramatically; we really need to try more than one car in one solitary spec to make our recommendations.

Up first, then, is an A180d Sport. This car’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit with 114bhp and 192lb ft is the only diesel option until the more potent 2.0-litre A200d and A220d arrive very soon. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the only transmission available. Don’t worry: manuals are available in some petrol variants.

The petrols for now are a 161bhp 1.3-litre turbo in the A200 and a 221bhp 2.0-litre turbo in the A250, while a 187bhp 2.0-litre in the A220 with optional four-wheel drive is due to split them. There’s also a 134bhp 1.3-litre in the entry-level A180. A headline-grabbing, Volkswagen Golf R-rivalling A35 AMG has also recently been announced, ahead of a launch next year – our current plan being to crown this test with a longer stint in that car with what might be the A-Class’s greatest hits album.