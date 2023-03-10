We’ve extensively driven the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 in the UK, and now arriving is the faster Mercedes-AMG SL 63 variant of this new 2+2 roadster.

Both use a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, but whereas the 55’s has 469bhp and 516lb ft, the 63’s has 577bhp and 590lb ft. As well as electronic tuning differences, the 63’s unit gets tweaks to the intake manifold, exhaust and cooling.

Both drive through a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a wet clutch (rather than a torque converter), with four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering also standard. Both have coil springs too, but the 63’s chassis gains revised active engine mounts, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear and hydraulic anti-roll bars, rather than mechanical ones. Those should let the suspension, which on the 55 we’ve found brittle in places, breathe more freely. The 63 is the only SL to get a front-axle lift, too, and beyond that it has minor interior material changes and some bespoke wheel options.

Inside it feels as high-tech as the latest S-Class, with infotainment and driving options abounding, partly on steering-wheel clusters, partly on a big central touchscreen. The front seats are huge and widely adjustable. I don’t think you would want to spend too long in the back, but as a way to get home from the pub with a 4.0-litre V8 rather than the thud of my shoes for aural accompaniment, I would take it.

This is a lovely engine. I’ve not yet driven the 55, so I can’t tell you how much more responsive it feels, but when it’s sleety, I imagine you would be as quick in one as the other.

More interesting is what happens in the various driving modes. I now see what my colleagues mean about the SL trying to do a lot of things at once: be a leggy grand tourer while adding some focused sportiness to the mix, albeit while not treading on the toes of the actual Mercedes-AMG GT (due in Mk2 form soon).